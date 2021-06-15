T-Mobile Offers OnePlus’ Newest 5G Phone for Free With Any Trade-in

Today T-Mobile announced that you could get OnePlus’ latest budget smartphone completely free with any trade-in. While the OnePlus Nord N200 5G already sounded great, getting it for free sounds even better. Here’s what you need to know.

This week the brand new OnePlus Nord N200 5G was officially confirmed and will hit U.S. shelves on June 25th. Terrible name aside, this phone packs a big 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a massive 5,000 mAh battery, triple rear cameras, and 5G speeds, all for only $239 at T-Mobile or Metro. That’s a solid deal, considering the spec sheet.

However, you don’t even have to pony up $240 for the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G as long as you’re willing to trade in your old phone to T-Mobile. Make sure the phone is in good working order, any phone, and you’ll get OnePlus’ new phone completely free.

Earlier this year, T-Mobile announced the 5G for all initiative. Allowing anyone to switch to T-Mobile and trade in literally ANY phone that still works, and they can get a 5G phone on the house. You’ll still have to pay sales tax, but hey, a free phone is a free phone. You’re not getting an iPhone 12 Pro Max or the latest Galaxy S21, but the OnePlus Nord N200 5G isn’t bad either.

Looking through T-Mobile’s fine print, it suggests that any phone in working condition — whether that’s a flip phone, iPhone 5, Sidekick, or an old Galaxy S6, it doesn’t matter. T-Mobile will take it.

So if you’ve been unable to afford an upgrade to something with a bigger display, want 5G, or like what OnePlus has going on with the Nord N200 5G, now is your chance to get one for free. Just click here to get started.