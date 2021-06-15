Razer to Launch Its Futuristic RGB Face Mask Before the End of the Year

Razer is finally giving us a release schedule for the futuristic Project Hazel N95 face mask. The company announced at E3 2021 that Project Hazel will launch in Q4 of this year—as early as October. But we still don’t know how much the mask will cost, and many people wonder if a Q4 release is too late for Project Hazel.

First unveiled at CES 2021, the Project Hazel face mask features a clear mouth screen, a voice amplification system, replaceable N95 filters, and of course, RGB lighting. It also comes with a UV charging case that sterilizes the mask when not in use. During E3, the company announced that Project Hazel will also feature interior lighting and anti-fog coatings to ensure that people can see your mouth.

We know you’ve been waiting for the Project Hazel smart mask to become a reality – we’re working on it and there’ll be news soon! Meantime, we’ve made our Project Hazel smart mask available as an Instagram AR Filter. Check out how it looks like on you: https://t.co/jGFjDnZHDU pic.twitter.com/j8bo5twjYU — R Λ Z Ξ R (@Razer) April 24, 2021

Of course, many people are concerned that Project Hazel is coming too late. The CDC states that fully vaccinated adults do not need to wear a face mask, and by the time Q4 rolls around, more than half of all people in the U.S. will have both of their shots. Still, the Project Hazel mask could become a popular item for international travelers, people who attend conventions or sporting events, and those who live outside of the U.S.

We still don’t know how much the Project Hazel mask will cost, though similar products run for about $300. Razer says that it will sell the Project Hazel masks in limited “drops,” so you may want to sign up for release notifications on the company’s website.