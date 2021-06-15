Windows 11 Build Leaks, Shows a New Desktop UI, Start Menu, and More

Although Microsoft’s upcoming event is still a few days away, details about the upcoming build of the next version of Windows have already leaked. Also, the screenshot leaks confirm that rumors about the Windows 11 branding are true.

The build—known as build 21996 from the co_release branch—is a near-final build for the new operating system, and was noted on MyDigitalLife. Screenshots revealing the look of the apparent Windows 11 UI were originally posted at Chinese site Baidu.

The screenshots show off a revamped user interface, including centered taskbar app icons, a new Start button, and an overhauled Start menu. The UI looks similar to both Chrome OS and Windows 10X, the latter of which was canceled and rolled into what is now Windows 11. Sources are confirming that the operating system seen in these screenshots is called Windows 11 Pro.

Before the leaks dropped, Microsoft had already been leaving clues that it would be launching Windows 11, including this weird—yet oddly soothing—11 minute video featuring slowed-down sounds of startup noises from previous iterations of Windows. For now, though, we’ll have to wait until Microsoft’s official Windows event on June 24 to learn more about the new operating system and other details.