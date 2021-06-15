X
Popular Searches
News

Windows 11 Build Leaks, Shows a New Desktop UI, Start Menu, and More

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Photo leak of Windows 11 desktop UI
Baidu

Although Microsoft’s upcoming event is still a few days away, details about the upcoming build of the next version of Windows have already leaked. Also, the screenshot leaks confirm that rumors about the Windows 11 branding are true.

The build—known as build 21996 from the co_release branch—is a near-final build for the new operating system, and was noted on MyDigitalLife. Screenshots revealing the look of the apparent Windows 11 UI were originally posted at Chinese site Baidu.

Photo leak of Windows 11 menus
Baidu

The screenshots show off a revamped user interface, including centered taskbar app icons, a new Start button, and an overhauled Start menu. The UI looks similar to both Chrome OS and Windows 10X, the latter of which was canceled and rolled into what is now Windows 11. Sources are confirming that the operating system seen in these screenshots is called Windows 11 Pro. 

Before the leaks dropped, Microsoft had already been leaving clues that it would be launching Windows 11, including this weird—yet oddly soothing—11 minute video featuring slowed-down sounds of startup noises from previous iterations of Windows. For now, though, we’ll have to wait until Microsoft’s official Windows event on June 24 to learn more about the new operating system and other details. 

via Windows Central

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

havit HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans), Black/Blue
695 people were interested in this!

XP-PEN StarG640 6x4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet Digital Graphics Tablet with 8192 Levels Battery-Free Stylus Compatible with Chromebook-Rev B (for Drawing and E-Learning/Online Classes)
433 people were interested in this!

MLVOC Travel Pillow 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow, Comfortable & Breathable Cover, Machine Washable, Airplane Travel Kit with 3D Contoured Eye Masks, Earplugs, and Luxury Bag, Standard (Black)
277 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
153 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-in CX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
132 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
122 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
118 people were interested in this!

NALANDA Wobble Balance Board, Core Trainer for Balance Training and Exercising, Healthy Material Non-Skid TPE Bump Surface, Stability Board for Kids and Adults
106 people were interested in this!

VIZIO 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, 4K@120fps, Variable Refresh Rate & AMD FreeSync Premium Gaming
103 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
85 people were interested in this!

Show More