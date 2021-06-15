X
Popular Searches
News

Soon Amazon Will Let You “Just Walk Out” of One of its Fresh Stores

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Amazon Fresh store in West London
Ijby Berg/Shutterstock.com

Amazon is continuing to further its grocery store foothold by bringing its Just Walk Out technology to the U.S. While the technology premiered a few years ago, this is the first time it will be available in a full-size Fresh store within the States.

Just Walk Out first appeared in one of Amazon’s Fresh stores in the UK back in March. And now, the technology will launch at a new Fresh store location—The Marketplace at Factoria—in Bellevue, Washington on June 17. Of course, the store will also support traditional payment methods for customers who would rather still interact with a cashier.

The e-commerce titan has also licensed this platform to third-party retailers like airport shops, allowing customers to—yep, you guessed it—just walk out with their goods without having to deal with a cashier or self-checkout kiosk. Similarly, Amazon opened another Fresh store in California in 2020, but only equipped it with its Dash Cart technology. That’s about the same as Just Walk Out, but limits purchases to about two bags worth of goods.

The new Washington store with the tech gives customers a few ways to bypass checkout lines:  they can scan a QR code within the Amazon app, or use Amazon One to scan their palm or insert a card attached to their Amazon account. Otherwise, the rest of the grocery shopping experience is pretty much the same as it is elsewhere. Picking up an item from the shelf adds it to your cart, and putting it back removes it.

Amazon seems to have plans for expanding to 28 more Fresh stores in areas like California, New Jersey, and Washington. However, there is no word on whether it will be expanding its Just Walk Out to any other Fresh store besides the one in Washington, but it seems likely.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

havit HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans), Black/Blue
696 people were interested in this!

XP-PEN StarG640 6x4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet Digital Graphics Tablet with 8192 Levels Battery-Free Stylus Compatible with Chromebook-Rev B (for Drawing and E-Learning/Online Classes)
453 people were interested in this!

MLVOC Travel Pillow 100% Pure Memory Foam Neck Pillow, Comfortable & Breathable Cover, Machine Washable, Airplane Travel Kit with 3D Contoured Eye Masks, Earplugs, and Luxury Bag, Standard (Black)
270 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
151 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-in CX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
132 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
123 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
114 people were interested in this!

NALANDA Wobble Balance Board, Core Trainer for Balance Training and Exercising, Healthy Material Non-Skid TPE Bump Surface, Stability Board for Kids and Adults
104 people were interested in this!

VIZIO 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, 4K@120fps, Variable Refresh Rate & AMD FreeSync Premium Gaming
103 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
85 people were interested in this!

Show More