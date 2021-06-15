Apple Is Cutting Its Year-Long Apple TV+ Trial to Just 3 Months

Apple usually offers a year-long free trial for Apple TV+ with the purchase of an iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV streaming device. But starting July 1st, the Apple TV+ trial will be reduced to just 3 months. It’s a sign that Apple is becoming more confident with its streaming service, which hasn’t enjoyed the rapid growth of Disney+ and other competitors.

If you want a year-long trial to Apple TV+, then you’d better buy a new Apple device now (of course, you can only redeem this trial once). Apple says that devices activated before July 1st will still be eligible for a year-long trial after the change takes place, so if you haven’t redeemed your trial yet, feel free to wait until a good show comes along.

Apple TV+ started its life with a much smaller library than competing services, which could explain why Apple felt the need to run a year-long trial. Now that TV+ is available on Android TV devices has hits like Ted Lasso and The Morning Show, Apple may feel more confident in the service’s ability to attract and retain customers.

The Apple TV+ service costs $5 a month. It’s also available through Apple One bundles (along with iCloud, Apple Arcade, and other services) for as low as $15 a month.

