Apple’s New Watch Charger Shows the Company’s Slow Embrace of USB-C

Apple has been offering a Lightning to USB-C cable for fast charging of its modern phones for a while now, and now it’s extending this new standard to the Apple Watch.

A new version of the Apple Watch that sports a USB-C connector (instead of the standard USB-A connector on the version that ships with the phone) showed up in the Apple store last night for $29, further displaying that the company is slowly moving to support USB-C for more of its devices. It’s also rumored that the new iPad Pro, which will be announced on October 30th, is going to ditch the Lightning port for USB-C.

The implications here are a little bigger than just “it’s USB-C instead of USB-A,” because it also means you can charge your Apple Watch directly from the newer MacBooks, which are totally void of anything other than USB-C ports.

Sure, this is a small thing right now, but it points to the bigger picture: Apple is embracing USB-C, one small thing at a time.