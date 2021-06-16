X
Xbox One Owners Will Get Next-Gen Games through xCloud

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
White Xbox One S console and matching controller in front of dynamically graduated green background
Anthony McLaughlin/Shutterstock.com

If you still haven’t been able to buy a new Xbox console, don’t fret. Microsoft quietly announced to Xbox One owners that they’ll soon be able to play Xbox Series X and S games on their console via the cloud. So don’t toss out your old console just yet.

In a recent blog post, Will Tuttle, the Xbox Wire Editor in Chief said it “will bring many of these next-gen games, such as Microsoft Flight Simulator, to your console through Xbox Cloud Gaming, just like we do with mobile devices, tablets, and browsers.” Essentially, this promise means that if you have an Xbox One (or if you buy one), you’ll get to reap one of the biggest benefits of an Xbox Series X—access to many of the next-gen games—without needing to actually own the next-gen console.

Though the post was light on any other details about the upcoming feature, Microsoft did note that it is “looking forward to sharing more” about how it will bring these games to those still using the previous-gen console. Xbox head Phil Spencer hinted at such a feature last October in an interview with Kotaku, mentioning that game streaming could link console generations

This isn’t a perfect replacement, however. You likely won’t have access to every next-gen game title, nor would you get features like fast game switching, but if you’re dreading spending $500 on a Series X, this might be a workaround that’s good enough. Microsoft will likely be revealing even more information about Xbox gaming in general at its upcoming event, which is slated for June 24 at 11am ET.

Source: Xbox

Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek.

