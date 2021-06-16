X
Popular Searches
News

Disney+ Won’t Launch a Cheaper Ad-Supported Plan

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Disney

Disney+ launched at the attractive price of just $7 a month, and despite a $1 price hike, it’s still one of the most affordable streaming services available today. That may explain why, at a recent conference, Disney CEO Bob Chapek stated that the streaming service won’t offer a cheaper ad-supported plan anytime soon.

Several streaming services offer discounted ad-supported plans, including HBO Max and the Disney-owned Hulu. But Disney+ is resistant to the idea. Maybe it’s a sign of confidence—Disney+ regularly debuts highly anticipated movies and shows, like the new Loki series. And in Bob Chapek’s words, Disney+ hasn’t had trouble finding new subscribers despite its recent price increase.

Not to mention, Disney offers a discounted bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $13. That brings the three services down to just $4.50 each, which may be cheaper than a Disney+ ad-supported plan.

But Bob Chapek didn’t completely shoot down the idea of an ad-supported plan. The CEO simply stated that Disney+ isn’t interested in running advertisements right now. We may eventually see a cheaper Disney+ plan depending on how the service performs in the future.

Shop Now

Disney+

or $8 or $80 a year, Disney+ offers tons of classic movies and exclusive shows. Sign up now to watch ‘Loki,’ the latest Disney+ series.

Source: Disney via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

havit HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans), Black/Blue
732 people were interested in this!

XP-PEN StarG640 6x4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet Digital Graphics Tablet with 8192 Levels Battery-Free Stylus Compatible with Chromebook-Rev B (for Drawing and E-Learning/Online Classes)
698 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
175 people were interested in this!

LG OLED65CXPUA Alexa Built-in CX 65-inch 4K Smart OLED TV (2020 Model)
132 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
128 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
128 people were interested in this!

Simple Modern NBA Los Angeles Lakers 32oz Water Bottle with Straw Lid Insulated Stainless Steel Summit
115 people were interested in this!

VIZIO 65-inch P-Series Quantum 4K UHD LED HDR Smart TV with Apple AirPlay and Chromecast Built-in, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, 4K@120fps, Variable Refresh Rate & AMD FreeSync Premium Gaming
107 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
89 people were interested in this!

NALANDA Wobble Balance Board, Core Trainer for Balance Training and Exercising, Healthy Material Non-Skid TPE Bump Surface, Stability Board for Kids and Adults
84 people were interested in this!

Show More