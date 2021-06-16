Amazon Is Offering Popular Prime Video Channels for $1 Each

Prime Day is just around the corner, and we’ve already come across a few early Prime Day deals on smart home supplies and tablets. But today’s deal is a real doozy—Amazon is offering all of its Prime Video Channels for a $1 each.

Prime Video Channels add extra streaming networks like AMC+, Discovery+, and Paramount+ to your Prime Video library. Amazon is currently offering its Prime Video Channels at $1 a month for a two month period (after which you can cancel or pay the full price).

You can check out the discounted Channels on the Prime Video storefront, or see the full list below:

If you’ve thought about trying Discovery+ or Paramount+, now’s the time to give it a shot. Amazon says that you can redeem these subscription deals through Tuesday, June 22nd.