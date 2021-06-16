New LEGO Adidas Superstar Shoes Actually Look Like LEGO Sneakers

Since last year, LEGO and Adidas have been working together on a collection of clothes and shoes. Now, the latest LEGO x Adidas collaboration is finally more LEGO than a shoe. Rather than being a sneaker with a few plastic pieces, this is a full brick-built sneaker.

Today, the partnership took an exciting turn for sneaker-heads by releasing one of the most iconic basketball shoes from the 1970s, but in LEGO form. We’re talking about the ‘10282 Adidas Originals Superstar’ sneakers, and they’re beautiful.

LEGO confirmed this hot set of shoes would be available from July 1st for only $79.99. It comes complete with a 731-piece brick-built replica of the iconic Adidas Superstar, real laces, a collectors card plaque, display stand, and ships in a unique Adidas LEGO-stripped box.







According to LEGO, you choose between a right or left shoe or buy a second set and build both, so you have a complete pair. The design is based on a real shoe, size UK 7 / EU 40 2/3 / US 7 1/2, but unfortunately, as you can probably tell from looking at it, this isn’t a sneaker anyone can wear.

Buyers can rearrange the authentic laces anyway they want and try different styles, so that’s neat. Plus, LEGO confirms you can personalize the sneaker using other LEGO bricks and elements. Either way, this is an Adidas shoe any fan will want to add to their collection.

