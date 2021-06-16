Hey Digital Artists—ZAGG’s New iPad Screen Protector Feels Like Drawing on Paper

ZAGG just released the InvisibleShield GlassFusion+ Canvas screen protectors for iPads that feel like paper when you draw on them, making them perfect for digital artists and note-takers of all types. They fit a variety of iPads, too, not just the new ones.

The GlassFusion+ Canvas replicates the friction of paper and improves stylus performance, so you artists out there (and doodlers, too) can actually feel like you’re drawing in a notebook. The Canvas’ matte texture adds friction and stroke resistance comparable to paper, but is also still transparent so you can still scroll Twitter, read eBooks, and watch streaming video without any sort of visual distraction.

Made with a flexible polymer, GlassFusion+ Canvas easily absorbs shock and disperses impact to keep your iPad’s display safe from impact and scratches. The screen protector’s unique texture also keeps your stylus from slipping and sliding across the surface, and it protects against chips and cracks. It also boasts a glare reduction treatment and an antimicrobial treatment with properties that inhibit the growth (and decay) of odor-causing bacteria.

“For many, drawing on paper with a pencil is a more thoughtful and deliberate process than using a stylus to draw on a tablet screen,” stated Brad Bell, ZAGG’s senior VP of global marketing. “For those who create, GlassFusion+ Canvas is designed to help them feel the sensation and texture of drawing on paper while they draw digitally.”

The screen protector is available for $49.99 on ZAGG’s site, and comes with EZ Apply tabs and a drop-in installation tray for simple and accurate installation. They are compatible with the iPad 10.2-inch (7th and 8th gen), iPad Air (4th gen), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st, 2nd, and 3rd gen), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd, 4th, and 5th gen).