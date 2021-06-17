X
Disney+ Shifts Original Series Releases to Wednesdays, Following ‘Loki’

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of Loki from 'Loki'
Disney

Disney+ is known for releasing original series episodes on Friday. But the company tried something different for Loki, premiering the show on a Wednesday, two days earlier than expected. It proved to be Disney+’s most successful premiere, so it comes as no surprise that Disney+ is shifting all original episode releases to Wednesdays.

It isn’t clear why the Wednesday release was so successful for Loki, though it may have something to do with Disney’s competitors. Netflix, Amazon, and several TV networks debut new shows and movies on Friday, which may distract people from Disney+ releases.

Disney Movies Will Hit Disney+ Sooner Thanks to Shortened Theatrical Window
RELATEDDisney Movies Will Hit Disney+ Sooner Thanks to Shortened Theatrical Window

The change actually pushes some Disney+ original premieres a few days later than expected, including Monsters Work (now July 7th), Turner and Hooch (now July 21st), and Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life (now July 28th). The Wonderful Word of Mickey Mouse will actually launch a few days early (now July 28th).

Theatrical releases for Disney+ will continue to arrive on Fridays, the same day that they appear in theaters. That said, if Disney is experimenting with its schedule, then the Friday theatrical window may be subject to change.

Source: Disney via The Verge

