X
Popular Searches
News

Airspeeder’s Flying Race Car Makes Podracing a Reality

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Airspeeder EXA flying in the sky.
Airspeeder

While most companies in the eVTOL industry are fighting to get their helicopter-like commercial vehicles through regulations and certifications, Airspeeder hopes to begin its flying car races before the end of 2021. The Podracing-type sport will start with three unmanned races before hosting its first crewed race in 2022.

Electric vertical takeoff and landing (or eVTOL) vehicles are similar to drones and helicopters. They can lift off vertically without driving down a runway, hover in midair, and move in any direction (forward, backward, diagonally, etc). Because eVTOLs can come in all shapes and sizes, they could (in some situations) replace traditional airplanes and helicopters, or even serve as Jetsons-like flying cars.

Several companies are investing in eVTOLs, including American Airlines. But commercial flying vehicles need to pass through regulations and certifications, which will take years to complete (rapid improvement in eVTOL tech is also an issue, a companies don’t want to settle on a design that will quickly become obsolete). That’s one of the big reasons why Airspeeder founder Matthew Pearson decided to focus on eVTOL racing—there’s less red tape in the world of non-commercial vehicles.

Airspeeder plans to host its first race later this year, featuring the remote-controlled Alauda Mk3. It’s basically a flying Tesla. At only 286 pounds, it can accelerate from 0 to 62 MPH in 20 seconds and reaches maximum speeds of 124 MPH. LIDAR, radar, and machine vision ensure that the Mk3 won’t collide with obstacles or other eVTOLs. Airspeeder says that a pit crew on the ground can replace the Mk3’s battery in 20 seconds, indicating that races may go on for a few hours.

We don’t know when Airspeeder will host its first race, though the company plans to complete three unmanned races before the end of the year. The company should host its first manned eVTOL race in 2022, which may be the public’s first real introduction to flying cars.

Source: Airspeeder via TechCrunch

 

 

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

XP-PEN StarG640 6x4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet Digital Graphics Tablet with 8192 Levels Battery-Free Stylus Compatible with Chromebook-Rev B (for Drawing and E-Learning/Online Classes)
728 people were interested in this!

Homeimpro Garden Solar Lights Pathway Outdoor Moon Crackle Glass Globe Stake Metal Lights,Waterproof Warm White LED for Lawn,Patio or Courtyard (Bronze)
431 people were interested in this!

havit HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans), Black/Blue
315 people were interested in this!

Simple Modern NBA Los Angeles Lakers 32oz Water Bottle with Straw Lid Insulated Stainless Steel Summit
219 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
205 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
141 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
128 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
77 people were interested in this!

Fintie Shockproof Case for Onn. 8" Tablet Pro (Model: 100003561) - Kids Friendly Light Weight Convertible Handle Stand Proctive Cover for Onn Pro 8-inch Android Tablet (Blue)
73 people were interested in this!

New Beats Studio Buds – True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds – Compatible with Apple & Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - Black
62 people were interested in this!

Show More