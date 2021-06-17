Mazda Has a Dual-Phase Plan to Make its Vehicle Lineup Electric

Its first electric vehicle (EV) is set to launch in California this fall. Now, Mazda is taking yet another step into the EV world with the announcement of its new two-phase electrification plan, meaning more EVs are on the way.

Mazda’s announcement discussed its new technology and product development policy for 2030, dubbed “Sustainable Zoom Zoom 2030.” The company’s long-term tech development vision will produce 13 new xEVs between 2022 and 2025, including five hybrids, five plug-in hybrids, and three all-electric vehicles.

These 13 new electric vehicles represent the first phase of Mazda’s plan. They are envisioned primarily for Japan, the U.S., Europe, China, and ASEAN and will be based on the company’s “SKYACTIV Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture.” The graphic below shows Mazda’s Large Gasoline Engine 48V Mild hybrid that will be used for one of its upcoming hybrids.

The second phase of the plan encompasses Mazda’s new battery-powered electric vehicle (BEV) platform and additional BEVs. In this phase, we’ll see the debut of Mazda’s all-new “SKYACTIV Scalable EV Architecture” that’s dedicated to the company’s battery-electric vehicles sometime between 2025 and 2030.

Mazda’s goal is to ensure that all of its vehicles have some level of electrification by 2030, meaning that, by then, each of its vehicles will be hybrids at the very least.