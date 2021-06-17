X
Popular Searches
News

Facebook Will Ruin Virtual Reality With Ads

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Oculus Quest ads in game.
Facebook

It’s time to kiss ad-free VR goodbye. In an effort to turn Oculus Quest into a “self-sustaining platform,” Facebook is testing ads in some Quest apps, including the game Blaston (which costs $10). The change comes just a month after Facebook added advertisements to its Oculus mobile app.

In Facebook’s blog post announcing the change, the company states that it wants “feedback from developers and the community.” That feedback is coming in droves as VR gamers bombard Oculus Support with complaints. It’s hard to imagine any other outcome—VR gamers are already sick of how Facebook encroaches on the Oculus platform, and for whatever reason, Facebook decided to test VR ads on a paid app (the company says it’s testing ads in a “couple of other apps,” which we can’t find).

So how do Oculus Quest ads look? Well, they look annoying, popping up on in-game surfaces like little posters. Users can point their controller toward the ad to open it or save it for later. Facebook also includes controls to hide or report ads, though these settings hide behind a fly-out menu.


Facebook

Like all Facebook ads, Oculus Quest ads are personalized using your private data. The company has always used Oculus headsets to collect data from users (and recently mandated that Oculus headsets must be linked to a Facebook account), but this is the first time that your gaming data may be thrown back at you though an in-game ad.

Facebook says that it doesn’t use Oculus Quest movement, voice, weight, or camera data for advertising. But that raises a big question—what if Facebook changes its mind? Could Facebook use your movement data to detect when you’re hungry or thirsty, pinpointing the perfect opportunity to serve a fast food ad in-game? Advertising is a slippery slope, and the treasure trove of personal information collected by VR hardware may be too attractive to ignore.

Facebook's Planned Smartwatch Is a Zucking Nightmare
RELATEDFacebook's Planned Smartwatch Is a Zucking Nightmare

According to Facebook’s announcement, Quest VR ads are supposed to help developers generate more money. A more realistic perspective is that Faceboook wants to skirt around the growing list of privacy controls on iOS and Android. Facebook doesn’t have to worry about privacy controls on its own hardware, after all.

Want to give Facebook some feedback on the new Oculus Quest ads? Go take a trip to the Oculus Support page.

Source: Facebook

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

XP-PEN StarG640 6x4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet Digital Graphics Tablet with 8192 Levels Battery-Free Stylus Compatible with Chromebook-Rev B (for Drawing and E-Learning/Online Classes)
728 people were interested in this!

Homeimpro Garden Solar Lights Pathway Outdoor Moon Crackle Glass Globe Stake Metal Lights,Waterproof Warm White LED for Lawn,Patio or Courtyard (Bronze)
480 people were interested in this!

havit HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans), Black/Blue
263 people were interested in this!

Simple Modern NBA Los Angeles Lakers 32oz Water Bottle with Straw Lid Insulated Stainless Steel Summit
220 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
206 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
143 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
129 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
84 people were interested in this!

Fintie Shockproof Case for Onn. 8" Tablet Pro (Model: 100003561) - Kids Friendly Light Weight Convertible Handle Stand Proctive Cover for Onn Pro 8-inch Android Tablet (Blue)
73 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to Dual DisplayPort Adapter 4K 60Hz, DisplayLink Certified, Video Converter with External Graphics Card - Mac & PC (USB32DP24K60),Black
63 people were interested in this!

Show More