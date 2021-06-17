X
Sign Up for Sony’s First PS5 Beta to Test a Major System Update

Those that were lucky enough to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 are eligible to join Sony’s new PS5 beta program, now open to gamers in select countries. The beta will allow users to test features slotted for a forthcoming system update.

Gamers over 18 within the U.S., Canada, Japan, the U.K., Germany, and France can visit the software beta program’s website and sign up there. Selected participants will then receive an email detailing instructions on how to download the beta. Yes, you will need a PS5 to run it, along with a PlayStation Network account and a stable internet connection.

Not everyone who joins will be selected. Those who are, however, will also be eligible to join future PS5 system software betas. Once the test phase ends, participants will be able to restore their system to the version it was on before the beta. And as with any beta, keep in mind that there might be bugs that might cause things to behave abnormally; if you are selected, be sure to back up your game saves!

Sony has not released any information about which new features will arrive with the beta, but the company may share more details within the coming weeks. Stay tuned for more details regarding the upcoming major PS5 system update and more.

via The Verge

