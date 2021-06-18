X
Popular Searches
News

Grab A Sleep Tracking Nest Hub for the Cheapest Price Yet

Cameron Summerson @summerson
| 2 min read
The second generation Nest Hub showing the sleep sensing features. A man in the background getting ready for bed. He has a man bun.
Google

The second generation Nest Hub is a lot like the first-gen, but it offers one unique feature: sleep tracking. Or sleep sensing, rather. If you’ve had this little guy on your wishlist, today’s the day to buy—it’s just $80 at B&H.

There are a couple of things notable about this. For one, this is the best price we’ve seen on the second-gen Nest Hub since its release a few months ago. Second, it’s one of the more interesting sleep tracking devices on the market.

While the Nest Hub is used for everything from smart home control to music (the second-gen Hub also sounds better than the first) to its prowess as a digital picture frame, this one is special because of how it utilizes the Project Soli radar chip. If you recall, this chip was used in the Pixel 4 for gesture controls without touching the phone. While it was more of a novelty and had little value there, it makes a lot of sense in the Nest Hub.

It can be used to do things like snooze or disable the alarm without touching the screen. (For what it’s worth, that sounds like a great way to oversleep to me.) You can change songs, pause music, and more just by waving your hand, too. But it’s also how the Nest Hub watches you while you sleep. Note: it’s not as creepy as it sounds.

Without getting too into the weeds here (I’ll have a deeper look at the Nest Hub’s sleep tracking features coming soon), it essentially tracks your movement and respiration rate while you sleep to gauge how restless you are. It can also track how long it takes you to fall asleep and keep up with your normal sleep patterns.

In the big picture of sleep trackers, it’s a fascinating way to look at your sleep habits. I’m currently testing a few sleep trackers and the Nest Hub is very different than the others. It’s not worse (or better), but I think it might offer a more palatable way for “normal people” to get an idea of their sleep health.

But I digress, I’m getting ahead of myself—that’s a different story for a different day. If you’re interested in a second-gen Nest Hub, today’s your day. Hit the box below to grab one for an 80 spot.

Buy Now

Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen)

The second generation Nest Hub has all the options offered in the first gen, along with better audio quality, gesture controls, and sleep tracking.

READ NEXT
Cameron Summerson Cameron Summerson
Cameron Summerson is the Editor in Chief of Review Geek and serves as an Editorial Advisor for How-to Geek and LifeSavvy. He’s been covering technology for nearly a decade and has written over 4,000 articles and hundreds of product reviews in that time. He’s been published in print magazines and quoted as a smartphone expert in the New York Times. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Homeimpro Garden Solar Lights Pathway Outdoor Moon Crackle Glass Globe Stake Metal Lights,Waterproof Warm White LED for Lawn,Patio or Courtyard (Bronze)
672 people were interested in this!

XP-PEN StarG640 6x4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet Digital Graphics Tablet with 8192 Levels Battery-Free Stylus Compatible with Chromebook-Rev B (for Drawing and E-Learning/Online Classes)
415 people were interested in this!

Simple Modern NBA Los Angeles Lakers 32oz Water Bottle with Straw Lid Insulated Stainless Steel Summit
247 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
218 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
150 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Bed Tray Table With Foldable Legs, Breakfast Tray for Sofa, Bed, Eating, Working, Used As Laptop Desk Snack Tray By Pipishell
122 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
121 people were interested in this!

havit HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans), Black/Blue
86 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
86 people were interested in this!

Fintie Shockproof Case for Onn. 8" Tablet Pro (Model: 100003561) - Kids Friendly Light Weight Convertible Handle Stand Proctive Cover for Onn Pro 8-inch Android Tablet (Blue)
73 people were interested in this!

Show More