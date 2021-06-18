X
Wyze AMA: Web View, New Cam Pan, Matter Support, and More

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 2 min read
A Wyze Cam Pan next to a Wyze Cam v2
Wyze

Over on Reddit, Dave Crosby, the cofounder of Wyze, did an Ask Me Anything (AMA), inviting questions from users about upcoming products, plans, and more. We learned about upcoming plans from that AMA, like a new web interface to check your camera feeds, but you’ll have to pay a subscription.

The AMA got off to a slow start, and that’s apparently due to Crosby double-booking the Reddit event with an investor meeting. But once he did start answering questions, we got a few juicy new details about upcoming Wyze plans.

A Web Interface That Requires a Subscription

One of the most important items revolves around how you check Wyze camera feeds. Right now, the only official method is through the Wyze app or smart displays. The latter can be pretty slow, though that’s getting better thanks to a switch to webRTC. But if you want to check your feeds from your computer, you have to turn to third-party solutions that don’t work well.

The good news, Crosby confirmed a web interface is on the way. The bad news is, it may require a Cam Plus subscription to access. That’s not totally clear, as he answered the question multiple times in different ways. The first time he said the interface would “… likely require a Cam Plus subscription …” But an hour later, he switched to more concrete verbiage: “… it will be part of Cam Plus.”

New Camera, Light Switch, and Accessories on the Way

That’s not the only news we learned, however. Wyze has plenty of hardware plans, including an update to the Wyze Cam Pan. The panning camera never received a second version, while we’re all the way up to Wyze Cam v3. But it sounds like that v3 will inform the next Cam Pan, as that will pick up the Starlight sensor and color night vision. The main sticking point? The ongoing chip shortage—Wyze can’t keep the Cam v3 in stock, let alone release a second product using the same ships.

If you prefer smart light switches over smart bulbs (we do at Review Geek), then you’ll be happy to know Crosby said the Wyze smart switch should release by the end of the year. 

Wyze is working on accessories for existing devices too. According to Crosby, we should see a solar panel option for the Wyze Cam Outdoor in the near future. Theoretically, if you have enough sunshine in your area, you might be able to leave the camera outdoor indefinitely with no need for charging breaks. Crosby also hinted at new sensors for the Wyze thermostat and Home Monitoring system coming soon.

The Future of Wyze and Matter

Speaking of the Home Monitoring system, in our review, we mentioned that it’s a shame you have to buy the Home Security hub if all you really wanted was the sensors for smart home purposes. According to Crosby, an update to remove that requirement is on the way. We’re not sure how the sensors will pair with your Wyze system at home without the hub, but that’s a welcome development.

If you’re hoping for HomeKit news, that’s a mixed bag at best. According to Crosby, Wyze isn’t specifically working on HomeKit integration. Instead, the company hopes that integrating the Matter standard will help its products work with HomeKit, which in theory is true. But the Matter standard isn’t finalized yet, which leads to a lot of unknowns. Along those same lines, Crosby admits that it looks like the current Wyze hardware won’t actually be compatible with the Matter standard. Instead, that’ll be future hardware. Which in turn means, current hardware won’t be HomeKit compatible either.

Crosby didn’t answer many questions beyond that, and most of those dealt with problems in customer service, the Wyze app, and the ongoing effort to bring RTSP to Wyze Cam v3. But what we did learn is interesting. Only time will tell how much of it works out the way Wyze hopes.

Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

