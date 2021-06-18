Forget Dad: Buy Yourself Some Great iFixit Tools During Its Father’s Day Sale

Dad doesn’t need any more tools, does he? iFixit is offering free shipping plus $10 off all orders $50 or more with coupon code DADS2021. Now’s the perfect time to save on a full Manta Driver Kit, a Pro Tech Toolkit (my personal favorite), or replacement parts for your busted electronics.

For those who aren’t in the loop, iFixit is a company that sells tools and writes repair guides for electronics. The company has a diverse catalog that covers driver kits, soldering workstations, Nintendo JoyCon parts, project organization tools, and more. If you like to tinker, modify, or repair your gadgets, then you should jump on this sale ASAP or spend the rest of your days full of regret (maybe that’s an overstatement—you get the idea).

One of iFixit’s goals is to pass Right to Repair legislation, which would break the monopoly that companies like John Deere and Apple have over product servicing. Such legislation would also force manufacturers to make their products easier to repair through consumer-friendly design and mandatory service manuals.

Things are looking in the right direction—congressman Joe Morelle recently introduced a Fair Repair Act that has popular support on both sides of the political aisle. This has very little to do with iFixit’s sale, but I hope it gets you excited to fix up your old electronics. 🙂

