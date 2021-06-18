X
Pre-Order Bungie’s ‘Destiny’ Toaster and Get an Exclusive In-Game Emblem

Andrew Heinzman
The Destiny toaster, sandwich case, and in-game emblem.
Alright, 2021 is officially the year of gamer kitchens. Just days after the Xbox mini fridge reveal, Bungie is opening pre-orders for its Destiny toaster. The $85 toaster leaves Tricorn logos on your bread, and it comes with a free sandwich carrier and in-game Toast emblem.

Bungie first tossed around the idea of a Destiny toaster during a charity event for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The company told gamers that it may sell a toaster if the charity event raised $777,777.77, and it ended at upwards of $800k.

Destiny toasters will ship sometime between December 2021 and January 2022. While the $80 price tag may seem a bit high, this is a collectable item, and Bungie gives 10% of its toaster profits to St. Jude’s.

The exclusive in-game toaster emblem is available today, though. Bungie will email a redemption code for the emblem once you complete your pre-order.

Source: Bungie via Engadget

Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

