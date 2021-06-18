X
Popular Searches
News

This Cute Robot Will Be Sacrificed to a Hurricane for Science

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A photo of the Saildrone
Saildrone

While we can usually forecast where a hurricane will travel, it’s hard to predict how strong a storm will get. That’s why NOAA and Saildrone are sending a fleet of seafaring drones into the Atlantic ocean this hurricane season. The drones will sail headfirst into hurricanes, taking measurements that may help us understand the storms’ growth patterns.

Hurricanes occur when warm ocean water evaporates and gets replaced by cool air, leading to a growth cycle that’s difficult to predict. That’s unfortunate, because climate change is steadily increasing the intensity of hurricanes, making predictions more important than ever before.

Saildrones may be our ticket to learning more about hurricanes, as they’re remote-controlled and durable enough to withstand intense wind. NOAA and Saildrone want to place a bunch of the 23-foot robots in the Atlantic, where they can chase down any hurricanes that begin to form.

The robots will drive toward the eye of any storm they encounter, taking measurements along the way. While we don’t know exactly what the drones will measure, scientists at NOAA seem most interested in how energy transfers from ocean water to hurricanes.

Saildrone’s founder, Richard Jenkins, expects the drones to sustain damage while fulfilling their task. In his words, “we’re going to break things and we’re going to learn.” Most of this damage will come from raging waters, not from wind.

NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center expects an active hurricane season this year—hurricane season began June 1st, by the way. Now’s a good time to review a hurricane preparedness checklist if you live in a vulnerable area.

Source: Saildrone via Mashable

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Homeimpro Garden Solar Lights Pathway Outdoor Moon Crackle Glass Globe Stake Metal Lights,Waterproof Warm White LED for Lawn,Patio or Courtyard (Bronze)
686 people were interested in this!

Simple Modern NBA Los Angeles Lakers 32oz Water Bottle with Straw Lid Insulated Stainless Steel Summit
247 people were interested in this!

XP-PEN StarG640 6x4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet Digital Graphics Tablet with 8192 Levels Battery-Free Stylus Compatible with Chromebook-Rev B (for Drawing and E-Learning/Online Classes)
244 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
207 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Bed Tray Table With Foldable Legs, Breakfast Tray for Sofa, Bed, Eating, Working, Used As Laptop Desk Snack Tray By Pipishell
151 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
150 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
117 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
91 people were interested in this!

havit HV-F2056 15.6"-17" Laptop Cooler Cooling Pad - Slim Portable USB Powered (3 Fans), Black/Blue
78 people were interested in this!

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black (2019 Release)
68 people were interested in this!

Show More