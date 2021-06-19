X
Popular Searches
News

Bowser’s Airship Could Be the Latest Set to Join LEGO’s Super Mario Lineup

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
The Super Mario Bowser Airship set
LEGO

LEGO’s Super Mario collection has been a hit since it launched, especially with sets like LEGO Luigi up for grabs. Now, LEGO appears to be expanding this lineup to include the impressive new Super Mario Bowser’s Airship set.

The set has 1,152 pieces in total and, of course, includes Minifigures of Mario and Luigi. While Bowser himself doesn’t appear to be present on the ship (he’s probably inside, waiting for a Final Boss Battle), he’s left a few other formidable enemies up on deck to guard the airship, including a Pirate Goomba and a Magikoopa.

Kids playing with the LEGO set
LEGO

The ship measures over 14 inches long once built and it is filled with tricky obstacles that’ll need to be navigated carefully. On the side of the ship, you’ll see cannons ready to blow away anyone who dares approach the ship. The front of the airship is perhaps the best part, however, as it features a super cool LEGO-fied version of Bowser’s daunting visage.

As with the LEGO Luigi set, information for this set was originally found on Amazon (or Amazon Australia, in this case); there is still no official listing for the set on LEGO’s site. The link was originally shared on 9to5Toys but is no longer working; however, that hasn’t stopped a fleet of YouTubers from already uploading videos discussing the set.

Rumor has it that the set will likely be priced around $99.99 and become available for purchase starting on August 1. If that’s the case, we’ll probably be hearing official details from LEGO within the next few weeks.

via 9to5Toys

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Homeimpro Garden Solar Lights Pathway Outdoor Moon Crackle Glass Globe Stake Metal Lights,Waterproof Warm White LED for Lawn,Patio or Courtyard (Bronze)
697 people were interested in this!

JISULIFE Pocket Handheld Fan, Mini Portable Hand Fan, Battery Operated 14-21 Working hours, USB Rechargeable Foldable Fan, Quiet Personal Fan with Power Bank, Flashlight for Indoor, Outdoor - Blue
343 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Bed Tray Table With Foldable Legs, Breakfast Tray for Sofa, Bed, Eating, Working, Used As Laptop Desk Snack Tray By Pipishell
229 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
182 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
136 people were interested in this!

Simple Modern NBA Los Angeles Lakers 32oz Water Bottle with Straw Lid Insulated Stainless Steel Summit
136 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
109 people were interested in this!

Fire HD 10 Tablet (10.1" 1080p full HD display, 32 GB) – Black (2019 Release)
96 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
94 people were interested in this!

XP-PEN StarG640 6x4 Inch Ultrathin Tablet Drawing Tablet Digital Graphics Tablet with 8192 Levels Battery-Free Stylus Compatible with Chromebook-Rev B (for Drawing and E-Learning/Online Classes)
73 people were interested in this!

Show More