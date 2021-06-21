Our 5 Favorite Prime Day 2021 Deals (Day One)

It’s the first day of Amazon Prime Day! You know what that means! Deals. Lots and lots and lots of deals. If you dive into Amazon’s site, you’ll probably just drown in the ocean of ads for stuff on sale. But don’t worry, we already dug in, and we have our five favorite deals picked out just for you.

Here at Review Geek, we have all kinds of interests, from smart home to LEGO to board games, and our readers are just the same. So rather than go full-on tech for this favorites list, we set out to pick a little of something from everywhere.

We also did our due diligence—these deals are real. With one exception, all the products we picked are at their lowest price ever. And even that last one matches the previous lowest price. Every deal is live today, and yes, we’ll be back tomorrow with fresh new picks.

So without further ado, here are our five favorite deals!

LEGO of My Deal!

Dear readers. I almost didn’t want to tell you about this one. ‘Cause, this is on my instant buy list. Do you (or your children) like LEGO sets? Do you (or your children) like Minecraft? Then you should consider this deal, which is the ultimate case of “why not both?”

The LEGO Minecraft The Creeper Mine Building Kit is an 834 piece set that will have you building the ultimate Creeper statue. You get three Minifigures, including Steve, a Minecraft blacksmith, and a husk, and you also get Creeper, cow, and bat figures. And it’s all set up for adventures, including a bedrock-blocked rail track you can explode, a treasure-drop function, and a functional creeper statue.

This deal marks the lowest price ever for this set on Amazon, so I’m definitely buying this one for my self son.

Tickets Please!

Ticket to Ride might be one of the most iconic board games of all time. It’s the game where you compete against your friends to build railroad tracks from one point to another and complete secret missions like building the longest railway. And, of course, you’ll spend just as much time trying to prevent your friends from winning by denying them the tracks they need.

But if you have that game and what you really need is a change of venue and a shorter game, don’t miss out on Ticket to Ride London. As the name suggests, this one is set in London, and instead of building train railways, you’ll connect bus paths. It’s a two- to four-player game that takes half the time to play as the standard edition. And right now, you can get it for the lowest price ever.

Never a Dull Moment with an Action Camera on Hand

Sure, you could just buy an action camera, but you’ll quickly realize you need some accessories to get the most out of it. This bundle nets you a GoPro HERO8 Black, a Shorty tripod and extension pole, a head strap, a 32GB SD Card, and two rechargeable batteries. That should be everything you need to get started.

The Shorty converts from tripod to extension pole, and the two 1220mAh lithium-ion rechargeable batteries should get you through most recording sessions. Add in the head strap, and you don’t even have to worry about holding the camera along the way. This is yet another “cheaper than ever” deal, so don’t miss out.

The Most Affordable TV Lights at an Even Better Price

Responsive backlighting for your TV is one of the most vibrant upgrades you can make your viewing experience—literally. By parsing data about the show or movie you’re watching, the lights can change colors to almost extend what you see on TV to the surrounding walls. The main problem? Most responsive backlighting systems are expensive.

That’s why we like the Govee Immersion so much. It’s an incredibly affordable add-on that uses a camera to spot what’s on your television and quickly adapts its LED strip to match. It’s not perfect, but it’s hard to complain when it’s a fourth of the competition’s price. And what’s better than an already insanely affordable system? An even better deal on those lights. You can grab the Govee Immersion today for the best price yet.

A Video Doorbell with No Cloud Requirements

Most doorbells are extremely expensive and require cloud subscriptions to unlock their best features. It’s an ongoing cost that just sucks away the money in your wallet. Eufy turns that entire scheme on its head by offering an affordable doorbell that has no cloud requirements.

It’s a double-win, so it shouldn’t be a surprise that Eufy’s Vidoe Doorbell is our top pick smart doorbell pick. This model comes with a base station to record locally, and it’s battery powered. So if you don’t have working doorbell wiring, the Eufy Doorbell will still work with your home. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Eufy Doorbell at this price, but it’s never been more affordable.