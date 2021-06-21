X
Here Are the Best Buy “Bigger Deals” Worth Your Time and Money

Andrew Heinzman
| 3 min read
The Best Buy "Bigger Deal" savings event banner.
Best Buy

It’s Amazon Prime Day, and like clockwork, Best Buy is running its own “Bigger Deal” event. And to our surprise, Best Buy’s deals are actually pretty unique—Amazon sure ain’t discounting Apple products! Here are the best discounts available on Best Buy today.

Can’t find what you want? Check out our Prime Day coverage or check out the sales events going on at Target and Walmart.

Phones, Tablets, Smartwatches, and Accessories

Samsung devices on sale at Best Buy
Best Buy

Looking for an upgrade? Best Buy is offering discounts on some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers. You can also save a few hundred dollars on a new iPhone or Galaxy device when you activate it with your carrier.

Need something a bit more substantial? Check out Best Buy’s deals on Apple products!

Apple Deals

The MacBook Air
Apple

There’s a surprising lack of discounted Apple products in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. If you want to save on a MacBook, an iPad, a pair of AirPods, or an Apple Watch, here are the best deals available on Best Buy’s website.

Not a big Apple fan? Check out these PC and Chomebook deals!

PCs, Chromebooks, and Accessories

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3
Microsoft

Oh heck yeah! Best Buy is offering killer discounts on Windows 10 laptops, Chromebooks, computer monitors, and gaming accessories.

Once you’ve got your computer situation sorted out, it’s time to save on smart home gadgets.

Smart Home Deals

A Google Nest Hub
Google

Again, Best Buy is offering some great deals that are missing on Amazon. Now’s your chance to save big on Google Nest devices or the Apple HomePod Mini.

Smart home devices make great gifts, so now’s the time to stock up for any upcoming birthdays. Speaking of great gifts, check out these TV deals!

TVs, Streaming Sticks, and Soundbars

A Sony smart TV
Sony

Looking to upgrade your TV or buy a starter TV for a young family member? Best Buy is slashing prices on some of its best TVs, streaming sticks, and soundbars.

If you don’t own a streaming stick, be sure to pick up one of the discounted Rokus during Best Buy’s sale. Smart TVs may offer access to all of your favorite services, but they aren’t as reliable or speedy as dedicated streaming sticks.

Headphones, Earbuds, and Bluetooth Speakers

Sony wireless headphones.
Sony

It’s time to stock up on presents! Headphones and Bluetooth speakers make great birthday or Christmas presents, and now’s your chance to save big months ahead of the Black Friday rush.

That concludes our Best Buy “Bigger Deals” coverage, though we will continue to update this list as new deals come and go. Check back later for more deals, or jump into our Prime Day deals list if you haven’t already.

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek.

