Here Are the Best Buy “Bigger Deals” Worth Your Time and Money

It’s Amazon Prime Day, and like clockwork, Best Buy is running its own “Bigger Deal” event. And to our surprise, Best Buy’s deals are actually pretty unique—Amazon sure ain’t discounting Apple products! Here are the best discounts available on Best Buy today.
Can’t find what you want? Check out our Prime Day coverage or check out the sales events going on at Target and Walmart.
Phones, Tablets, Smartwatches, and Accessories
Looking for an upgrade? Best Buy is offering discounts on some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers. You can also save a few hundred dollars on a new iPhone or Galaxy device when you activate it with your carrier.
- Save on iPhone and Samsung Galaxy Devices with Activation
- Apple Watch Series 6: $360 ($70 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 40mm: $200 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 41mm:$250 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 45mm:$280 ($150 off)
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker: $100 ($30 off)
Need something a bit more substantial? Check out Best Buy’s deals on Apple products!
Apple Deals
There’s a surprising lack of discounted Apple products in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. If you want to save on a MacBook, an iPad, a pair of AirPods, or an Apple Watch, here are the best deals available on Best Buy’s website.
- Save on iPhones with Activation
- MacBook Air 13.3-inch (M1): $950 ($50 off)
- MacBook Pro 13-inch (Intel i5): $1,200 ($250 off)
- iMac 21.5-inch (Intel): $1,000 ($300 off)
- iPad Air (Latest Model): $520 ($80 off)
- Apple Watch Series 6: $360 ($70 off)
- AirPods (1st Gen): $130 ($30 off)
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Gen):$150 ($40 off)
- AirPods Pro: $200 ($50 off)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: $200 ($50 off)
- Beats Studio Headphones: $200 ($150)
- Apple HomePod Mini + WeMo Smart Plug: $110 ($15 off)
- Up to $30 off Logitech iPad Keyboards
- Up to $30 off Third-Party Apple Accessories
- Save $150 on iPad Magic Keyboard when Purchased with iPad Pro
Not a big Apple fan? Check out these PC and Chomebook deals!
PCs, Chromebooks, and Accessories
Oh heck yeah! Best Buy is offering killer discounts on Windows 10 laptops, Chromebooks, computer monitors, and gaming accessories.
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch: $1,400 ($600 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 2-in-1 13.5-inch: $430 ($200 off)
- ASUS Zenbook 14-inch: $570 ($150 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Flex2 Alpha 13.3-inch: $850 ($250 off)
- Samsung T350 24-inch IPS LED FHD Monitor: $110 ($40 off)
- HP Pavilion 32-inch LED QHD Monitor: $250 ($130)
- MSI Optix 27-inch LED Curved QHD FreeSync Monitor: $280 ($80 off)
- Logitech G Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard + Mouse: $180 ($80 off)
- Razer Battle Bundle (Mouse, Headset, Mousepad): $70 ($80 off)
- CORSAIR K95 RGB PLATINUM Mechanical Gaming Keyboard: $120 ($80)
Once you’ve got your computer situation sorted out, it’s time to save on smart home gadgets.
Smart Home Deals
Again, Best Buy is offering some great deals that are missing on Amazon. Now’s your chance to save big on Google Nest devices or the Apple HomePod Mini.
- Google Nest Mini (1st Gen): $35 ($5 off)
- Google Nest Audio: $75 ($25 off)
- Google Nest Hub Max: $200 ($30 off)
- Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: $30 ($20 off)
- Logitech Harmony 665 10-Device Universal Remote: $70 ($10 off)
- Apple HomePod Mini + WeMo Smart Plug: $110 ($15 off)
Smart home devices make great gifts, so now’s the time to stock up for any upcoming birthdays. Speaking of great gifts, check out these TV deals!
TVs, Streaming Sticks, and Soundbars
Looking to upgrade your TV or buy a starter TV for a young family member? Best Buy is slashing prices on some of its best TVs, streaming sticks, and soundbars.
- Up to $350 off Sony X-Series TVs
- Up to $300 off Samsung Q-Series TVs
- Epson Home Projector HD w/ Android TV: $800 ($200 off)
- Roku Streaming Stick+ 4K: $40 ($10 off)
- Roku Express 4K+: $30 ($10 off)
- Roku Ultra 4K: $70 ($30 off)
- Sanus Tilt TV Wall Mount For 42″-90″ TVs: $120 ($30 off)
- Polk Audio Signa S2 Ultra-Slim TV Sound Bar w. Wireless Sub: $150 ($50 off)
- Sony 2.1-Channel Soundbar w/ Wireless Sub: $200 ($80 off)
If you don’t own a streaming stick, be sure to pick up one of the discounted Rokus during Best Buy’s sale. Smart TVs may offer access to all of your favorite services, but they aren’t as reliable or speedy as dedicated streaming sticks.
Headphones, Earbuds, and Bluetooth Speakers
It’s time to stock up on presents! Headphones and Bluetooth speakers make great birthday or Christmas presents, and now’s your chance to save big months ahead of the Black Friday rush.
- Sony WH-1000XM3 Hedaphones: $250 ($100 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+: $100 $50
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: $170 ($30 off)
- JLab GO Air Earbuds: $25 ($5 off)
- AirPods (1st Gen): $130 ($30 off)
- AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (2nd Gen):$150 ($40 off)
- AirPods Pro: $200 ($50 off)
- Beats Powerbeats Pro: $200 ($50 off)
- Beats Studio Headphones: $200 ($150)
- Sony SRS-XB23 Portable Bluetooth Speaker: $90 ($10 off)
That concludes our Best Buy “Bigger Deals” coverage, though we will continue to update this list as new deals come and go. Check back later for more deals, or jump into our Prime Day deals list if you haven’t already.