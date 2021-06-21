X
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Makes a Not-So-Glamorous Return to the PlayStation Store

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
PlayStation 5 controller with "Cyberpunk 2077" game logo on yellow screen
Miguel Lagoa

Six months after being pulled from Sony’s PlayStation Store, Cyberpunk 2077 is back and available to both PS4 and PS5 systems. PlayStation 4 users might want to heed CD Projekt Red’s included warning regarding stability and performance issues, however.

Those looking to download and play the game on a PS4 “may continue to experience some performance issues with the PS4 edition while we continue to improve stability across all platforms,” the studio stated. “The PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of the game will provide the best experience on PlayStation.”

The listing for Cyberpunk in the PS Store also features such a warning. “Purchase for use on PS4 systems is not recommended. For the best Cyberpunk experience on PlayStation, play on PS4 Pro and PS5 systems.” Though the game is still available for standard PS4 users to download, both Sony and CD Project Red’s warnings should encourage gamers to not bother unless they own an appropriate console.

Cyberpunk 2077 was one of the most eagerly anticipated games of 2020, but it was plagued with technical issues like glitches and bugs on every platform. While Microsoft only chose to add a warning to the game’s listing in the Xbox store, Sony made the decision to pluck the title from its store just one week after it landed.

Since then, CD Project Red has worked to patch issues and improve the game’s performance and overall stability; additional fixes are scheduled to roll out throughout the remainder of the year. Hopefully, this new update will work for now though.

via The Verge

Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
