Leaks Suggests OnePlus Will Soon Become an Oppo Sub-Brand

Last week we learned that Chinese phone companies OnePlus and Oppo have integrated, aiming to streamline operations and resources. Now today, leaked internal documents suggest OnePlus will become a sub-brand of Oppo yet remain independent.

While there were already several commonalities between the two brands, like Oppo and OnePlus often having the same parts, screens, and even charging technology, we weren’t sure how things would play out as the two officially integrate.

Obviously, nothing is confirmed until either brand says so itself, but here’s what phone owners or fans can expect, according to leaked internal documents. “With the integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within Oppo, however, will continue to function as an independent entity.” So basically, OnePlus will remain mostly the same, yet benefit from Oppo’s tech, research, and development.

Reading further down the document, it says, “With the merging of both the firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products.” Then stating the move “will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations.” For the record, OnePlus and Oppo had already merged several departments earlier this year, so this move will likely just serve to streamline everything further.

Moving forward, OnePlus will continue to host launch events, release its own phones, and update its software accordingly, all separate from Oppo. If you ask me, OnePlus has always released what are essentially variants of Oppo devices, so nothing is really changing too much, although we’ll have to wait and see how this develops over the next few years. Either way, we’re excited to see what OnePlus releases next.