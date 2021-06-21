X
Popular Searches
News

Leaks Suggests OnePlus Will Soon Become an Oppo Sub-Brand

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
OnePlus 8T on a tree
Peter Cao

Last week we learned that Chinese phone companies OnePlus and Oppo have integrated, aiming to streamline operations and resources. Now today, leaked internal documents suggest OnePlus will become a sub-brand of Oppo yet remain independent.

While there were already several commonalities between the two brands, like Oppo and OnePlus often having the same parts, screens, and even charging technology, we weren’t sure how things would play out as the two officially integrate.

Obviously, nothing is confirmed until either brand says so itself, but here’s what phone owners or fans can expect, according to leaked internal documents. “With the integration, OnePlus becomes a brand within Oppo, however, will continue to function as an independent entity.” So basically, OnePlus will remain mostly the same, yet benefit from Oppo’s tech, research, and development.

Reading further down the document, it says, “With the merging of both the firms, we will have more resources at hand to create even better products.” Then stating the move “will also allow us to be more efficient in our operations.” For the record, OnePlus and Oppo had already merged several departments earlier this year, so this move will likely just serve to streamline everything further.

Moving forward, OnePlus will continue to host launch events, release its own phones, and update its software accordingly, all separate from Oppo. If you ask me, OnePlus has always released what are essentially variants of Oppo devices, so nothing is really changing too much, although we’ll have to wait and see how this develops over the next few years. Either way, we’re excited to see what OnePlus releases next.

via: Evan Blass

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

JISULIFE Pocket Handheld Fan, Mini Portable Hand Fan, Battery Operated 14-21 Working hours, USB Rechargeable Foldable Fan, Quiet Personal Fan with Power Bank, Flashlight for Indoor, Outdoor - Blue
579 people were interested in this!

eufy Security, eufyCam 2C 2-Cam Kit, Security Camera Outdoor, Wireless Home Security System with 180-Day Battery Life, HomeKit Compatibility, 1080p HD, IP67, Night Vision, No Monthly Fee
399 people were interested in this!

SPACEKEEPER Slim Storage Cart 3 Tier Mobile Shelving Unit Organizer Slide Out Storage Rolling Utility Cart Tower Rack for Kitchen Bathroom Laundry Narrow Places, Plastic & Stainless Steel, Black
233 people were interested in this!

GoPro HERO8 Black Retail Bundle - Includes HERO8 Black Camera Plus Shorty, Head Strap, 32GB SD Card, and 2 Rechargeable Batteries
214 people were interested in this!

EPAuto 1/2-inch Drive Click Torque Wrench, 10~150 ft./lb., 13.6 ~ 203.5 N/m
197 people were interested in this!

Govee Immersion WiFi TV LED Backlights with Camera, RGBIC Ambient TV Lighting for 55-65 inch TVs PC, Works with Alexa & Google Assistant, App Control, Lights and Music Sync, Adapter
149 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
141 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
107 people were interested in this!

Sony WF-1000XM3/B Industry Leading Noise Canceling Truly Wireless Headphones with Free $20 Amazon Gift Card
103 people were interested in this!

Bamboo Bed Tray Table With Foldable Legs, Breakfast Tray for Sofa, Bed, Eating, Working, Used As Laptop Desk Snack Tray By Pipishell
102 people were interested in this!

Show More