Samsung’s New Odyssey Gaming Monitors Are Blessedly Flat

When Samsung launched its 2020 Odyssey Gaming Monitor lineup, it focused on curved displays. Even in gaming, curved monitors are of dubious benefit. Thankfully, this year Samsung went a different route and announced a new lineup with flat screens. There’s even something for next-gen console layers.

Starting at the high-end, the new Odyssey G7 28 (G70) boasts some terrific specs, even if it does step down to IPS from last year’s QLED tech. The G7 28 is, as the name suggests, a 28-inch 4K monitor, capable of 120Hz over HDMI 2.1. That should be more than enough to support an Xbox Series X or PS5, or any high-end PC gaming you’d like thanks to its DisplayPort connection, which can achieve 144Hz.

It can manage 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles, with 1-millisecond response times. And it’s compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and NVIDIA G-SYNC. The monitor delivers VESA HDR400 support, which amounts to peak 350 and 400 nits brightness levels.

Stepping down a touch, the new Odyssey G7 27 (G50A), is a 27-inch monitor capable of 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms4 (MPRT) response times. It’s a QHD (2,560 x 1,440) flat screen, that supports AMD FreeSync Premium. While it can achieve 400 nits of peak brightness and 10-bit support, it’s not VESA HDR400 compliant.

Samsung also announced a pair of 1080p models, the G3 27 and G3 24 (G30A), which will cost $250 and $220 respectively, when they launch on July 1st. They can manage 144Hz refresh rates and a 1-millisecond refresh rate and are AMD FreeSync Premium compatible.