The Best Deals of Walmart’s “Deals for Days” Savings Event

Can’t find the deals you need during Amazon Prime Day? Walmart is running a Deals for Days event featuring discounts on some items that Amazon overlooked—including Nintendo games and Apple products. Here’s the rundown.
Walmart’s Deals for Days event runs through June 22nd. We will continue to update this list as new deals come and go. For more savings, check out the best deals on Amazon and Best Buy.
PC, Chromebook, and Accessories
- Lenovo Chromebook S330 14-inch: $160 ($80 off)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6-inch: $170 ($130 off)
- Samsung Chromebook CB4 11.6-inch: $160 ($80 off)
- HP Pentium Chromebook 14-inch: $250 ($90 off)
- Acer 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $210 ($30 off)
Nintendo Deals
- Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Edition: $410 ($70 off)
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: $70 ($10 off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: $40 ($10 off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses: $40 ($10 off)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3: $40 ($10 off)
- Overcooked! Special Edition + Overcooked! 2: $45 ($5 off)
Apple Deals
- AirPods Pro: $190 ($30 off)
- Apple TV 4K 32GB: $100 ($70 off)
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS 40mm: $350 ($50 off)
- Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones: $150 ($50 off)
TVs, Streaming Sticks, Soundbars
- Hisense 40″ Class FHD (1080P) Roku Smart LED TV: $178 ($50 off)
- TCL 32″ Class 3-Series 720P Roku Smart TV: $119 ($80 off)
- Sony 75″ Class KD75X750H 4K UHD LED Android Smart TV: $789 ($500 off)
- Roku Express 4K+: $30 ($10 off)
- Philips HTL1508 Soundbar Speaker: $40 ($60 off)
