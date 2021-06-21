Try Out ‘Super Mario World’ in Widescreen While You Still Can

Few classic video games brought more delight to gamers than Super Mario World. Playing it today is still fun, but the black bars that fill the void on modern flatscreens kinda suck; thankfully someone created an expanded widescreen version that looks great!

The Super Mario World Widescreen patch horizontally extends the existing game by 96 pixels, from 256×224 up to 352×224. It currently works with both 16:9 and 16:10 monitor resolutions, though additional aspect ratios (like 2:1 and 21:9 ultrawide) are currently in progress. This creative endeavor was created by software engineer Vitor Vilela.

NEW RELEASE: Super Mario World Widescreen (SNES) is now available for download! Explore the new expanded adventure, natively enhanced to work with modern screens. The true 2021 gaming experience mixed with the wonderful 1990 gaming golden age! Download: https://t.co/UugJXT4Fvh pic.twitter.com/BDTMIECQhP — Vitor Vilela (@HackerVilela) June 18, 2021

Nothing else about the game is altered, for what it’s worth, so gameplay won’t be affected. To get things up and running, however, you’ll need to do a little work on your end. You’ll need to find a separate Super Mario World ROM (warning/beware/proceed at your own risk: that carries a copyright risk), download RetroArch for emulation, get the bsnes-hd emulator core. You’ll also need the game’s custom BSO config file and BPS patch file from the game’s GitHub page.

Creative emulators based on iconic titles are nothing new, but they can breathe new life into the classic games we’ve loved for decades. This project does a great service by making older games much more playable on modern displays. However, Nintendo tends to be incredibly protective of its property though so if you’re interested, you’d better get to downloadin’ before it gets snatched.