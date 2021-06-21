Here’s the Best Tech Deals of Target’s “Deal Days” Event

It’s Prime Day, and everyone’s getting in on the fun. But if you can’t find the deals you want during Amazon, Walmart, or Best Buy’s sales events, then it’s time to shop at Target. You can find killer deals at Target today, including heavy discounts on AirPods, Nintendo games, TVs, and instant film cameras.
Headphones and Cameras
- Bose Sport True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds: $160 ($20 off)
- Bose NC700 Over-Ear Headphones: $300 ($80 off)
- Skullcandy Indy True Wireless Earbuds: $50 ($20 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+: $100 ($50 off)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $150 ($20 off)
- Skullcandy Hesh ANC Wireless Headphones: $99 ($30 off)
- Skullcandy Sesh Wireless Earbuds: $40 ($10 off)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Over-Ear Headphones: $250 ($100 off)
- Sony WFSP800N Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds: $90 ($110 off)
- Sony WF1000XM3 Noise Canceling Wireless Earbuds: $150 ($80 off)
- Sony ZX Series Wired On Ear Headphones: $10 ($10 off)
- Sony Noise Canceling Wired Headphones: $30 ($20 off)
- AirPods (2nd Gen): $120 ($40 off)
- AirPods Pro: $190 ($60 off)
- Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones: $170 ($80 off)
- Powerbeats High-Performance Wireless Earphones: $116 ($34 off)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $125 ($75 off)
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones: $200 ($150 off)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera Bundle: $70 ($10 off)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Camera: $60 ($10 off)
- Polaroid Splash Waterproof Camera: $60 ($10 off)
Apple Products
- iPad Pro 11-inch (2020 Model): $800 ($100 off)
- iPad Pro 12.9-inch (2020 Model): $1,000 ($100 off)
- Apple Watch Series 6: $330 ($70 off)
- Apple TV 4th Generation 32GB: $130 ($20 off)
- Apple TV 4K: $160 ($20 off)
- $10 Target Gift Card with Apple Gift Card Purchase
Nintendo Switch Games and Accessories
- Paper Mario: The Origami King: $30 ($13 off)
- Luigi’s Mansion 3: $40 ($10 off)
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening: $40 ($10 off)
- Super Mario Odyssey: $40 ($10 off)
- Pikmin 3 Deluxe: $30 ($26 off)
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses: $40 ($8 off)
- Nintendo Switch Game Traveler Deluxe System Case: $30 ($10 off)
- Nintendo Switch Gift Card Buy One Get One 15% Off
- Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership
Laptops and Chromebooks
- HP Windows 10 Home S Mode 15.6-inch Laptop: $350 ($95 off)
- Acer 311 Chromebook 11.6-inch: $200 ($100 off)
- HP Chromebook 11.6-inch: $210 ($50 off)
- HP Chromebook 14-inch: $210 ($50 off)
TVs and Soundbars
- Element 65″ 4K UHD Roku TV: $480 ($100 off)
- LG 75” Class 4K UHD Smart LED HDR TV: $900 ($100 off)
- TCL 55″ Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV: $450 ($70 off)
- VIZIO D-Series 32″ Class HD LED Smart TV: $160 ($30 off)
- Monoprice SB-100 2.1-ch Soundbar 36-inch: $45 ($25 off)
- LG 2.1 Ch 160W Soundbar with Bluetooth Connectivity: $100 ($70 off)
- TCL Alto 8i 2.1 Channel Dolby Atmos Roku TV-Ready Soundbar: $150 ($30 off)
