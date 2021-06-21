Samsung to Unveil the “Future of Smartwatches” for Wear OS on June 28th

Today Samsung announced plans to host a virtual event and unveil a “new watch experience” at Mobile World Congress on June 28th. The company joined forces with Google’s Wear OS back in May, so wearable fans could be in for a treat.

While the teaser image above shows both a watch and a smartphone, this isn’t a Samsung “Unpacked” event, so we don’t expect to see any new smartphones. That said, The show will cover the rest of Samsung’s Galaxy ecosystem overall. “At the event, Samsung will be showcasing how the Galaxy ecosystem of connected devices is set to provide people with even greater possibilities for enriching their lifestyles.”

Tune in to the virtual Samsung Galaxy session at the Mobile World Congress #MWC21 on Monday, 28 June

The official press release from Samsung says the company will share its “vision for the future of smartwatches” at the event. Those are pretty bold words.

However, the most important part of this announcement is that this is the first Galaxy watch coming to market since Samsung and Apple joined forces. From what we understand, it’ll be a combination of Samsung’s Tizen watch operating system blend together with Google’s Wear OS, apps, and services. The best of both worlds, so to speak, on a new Galaxy Watch 4. And remember, only new devices will get this, as older watches won’t receive the updated software.

The virtual Samsung Galaxy event starts when clocks hit 1:15 PM ET on Monday, June 28th. You’ll be able to tune in and watch it live on Samsung’s YouTube channel .