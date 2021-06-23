How to Watch the 2021 Tour de France in the U.S.

If you’re a fan of pro cycling, there’s no bigger show than Le Tour de France. From June 26th to July 18th, 2021, the best road racers in the world will show up to show out, fighting for that famed yellow jersey. Even if you’re not interested in bike racing, Le Tour is an absolute blast to watch. The biggest issue is that if you don’t know where to watch, it’s hard to find.

The Easiest Way: With Your Cable Package

So this may come as a shocker, but if you have a cable package—be that streaming or traditional—you’ll probably be able to watch Le Tour by flipping to NBC Sports Network (NBCSN). NBC has long been the home for Le Tour, and that doesn’t appear to be changing any time soon.

If you have a traditional cable package—that is, not a streaming plan—then you’ll need to check your particular plan to see if NBCSN is available. If you’re a streaming user, however, things are a bit simpler. Sling (Blue package), YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, and AT&T TV Now all offer access to NBCSN.

The Also Easy but Not Quite as Easy Way: Peacock

Maybe you have a cable package that doesn’t offer access to NBCSN or you don’t have any sort of cable package at all. Fret not, dear bike-racing fiend, because you can still catch Le Tour on Peacock.

In previous years, Le Tour was available on NBC Sports Gold, but as of this year, that’s no longer an option as it’s been replaced by Peacock. For a crisp Abraham Lincoln a month (that’s $5 for anyone who doesn’t want to look it up), you can get access to everything Peacock has to offer, which includes Le Tour (and other sports).

If you plan on watching more Peacock content than just Le Tour, it’s worth noting that the $5 plan is ad-supported, so you’ll have to deal with that on most other content. Le Tour (and other live events) will likely have ads either way, so just know that you’re not going to bypass the commercials by going for the $10 “ad-free” plan.

That’s pretty much all there is to it. Here’s to enjoying another month(ish) of some of the most excellent bike racing you can watch. Let’s see if Pogacar can repeat last year’s impressive performances.