Massive Adobe Premiere Pro Redesign Makes Importing and Exporting Easier

Adobe Premiere first debuted in December of 1991, nearly 30 years ago. But in that time, social media has completely revolutionized how people share video. That’s why Adobe is pushing a major Premiere Pro redesign to help streamline the import and export process, speeding up the workflow for a new generation of content creators.

The crux of this Premiere Pro redesign lies in the new header bar, which provides instant access to Import, Edit, and Export workspaces. You can also use the header to Quick Export, check a System Compatibility Report, and review any changes made in the latest Premiere Pro update. Adobe says this new header bar will find its way to other Creative Cloud applications in the future.

Like Adobe Lightroom, the updated Premiere Pro utilizes a visual import process (so you can spend less time looking through your File Explorer or Finder). With it, you can pull media from multiple file locations, including audio and graphics. As you hover over clips in the Import view, Premiere Pro will play a preview.

The new Export processes lets you focus on the destinations for your content, saving you the trouble of Googling which export settings are best for each social platform. Adobe says that optimized render settings for YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other popular platforms are easy to find within the Export view, and you can export your content for multiple platforms simultaneously.

Of course, long-time Premiere Pro users may not enjoy these changes. Adobe says that you can customize the Import and Export spaces to your liking, though it isn’t clear how much customization Adobe offers. The company states that “we understand how big of a role muscle-memory plays and we don’t want to disrupt your flow in any way,” so the changes may not be as earth-shattering as they seem on the surface.

You can see an example of the new Import and Export controls on Adobe’s YouTube channel. Adobe says that the new version of Premiere Pro will roll out via a public Beta (and take on several new, unannounced features) before reaching regular users later this year. The changes that we’re seeing in Premiere Pro, like the new header, will find their way to other Creative Cloud apps in the future.