Our 5 Favorite Prime Day 2021 Deals (Day Two)

It’s day two of Amazon Prime Day (yeah we question the name too), and all the deals are underway. While some of yesterday’s best deals are still going, Amazon saved quite a few for today. As always the list is big, but we dug in for you and chose our five favorite deals.

One thing we can’t guarantee is that any of these deals will stay in stock long, we saw multiple sales quickly sell out yesterday while others lasted through the day. We also tried to scour high and low for prices … well high and low. Some of these sales are still expensive, but at a significant savings, while others are well in spurge spending territory. Without further adieu, here are our favorite deals.

The Prettiest Pretty Pictures

Let’s go ahead and get one of the priciest items on our list out of the way first thing. The Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III, built for hobbyists and enthusiasts alike, houses a 20MP live MOS sensor to take high-end photos. It’s resistant to dust, splashes, and cold weather so you can take it with you anywhere.

It’s also more compact and lightweight than the Mark II that came before it. Taking night shots should be easier thanks to its 5-axis image stabilization, and if you’re in the mood it can capture video at 4K. The LCD flips out to help frame the perfect shot, and with a tripod you can use its 50MP high Res shot mode. This kit comes with a 14-150mm Weather sealed lens, but you can always buy more.

A significant savings Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III If you've always wanted to splurge on a really high-end camera, but they were just too much, now's your chance. You'll still spend quite a bit, but at $700 off you'll save a lot too. Shop Now $1799.00



A 4K Projector for Nearly Any Room

Getting a nice projector to throw out a giant image sounds great until you think about the room requirements. Most projectors need plenty of space, and lots of height if you want to block cast a shadow as soon as you stand up. But Optoma’s CinemaX P2 Ultra Short Throw Laser Projector solves those problems.

It can cast a 120-inch image from just inches away from the wall. That means you don’t worry about high ceilings, long living rooms, or standing in front of the projector. You’ll still get a 4K image with HDR10 support. It even has a built-in soundbar so you don’t need to worry about getting a sound sytstem. And with today’s deal, you could use the savings to buy a high-quality projector screen while you’re at it.

Ultra Short Throw Optoma CinemaX P2 Ultra Short Throw Laster Projector Do you want a projector but don't think you have the space? This ultra short throw laser projector can throw a 120-inch image on the wall from just inches away. Shop Now $3299.00



Wi-Fi That Won’t Quit

Do you have trouble getting Wi-Fi to all the corners of your home? If your bedroom feels like a dead zone, a Wi-Fi 6 MESH kit might help. And if you’re adding more smart home devices every day, you may soon find that a Wi-Fi 6 router is the only thing that can keep up with all the demands.

The NETGEAR Orbi Pro WiFi 6 MESH kit promises to cover homes up to 9,000 square feet with its one home and two satellite setup. It can handle up to 6 Gbps network speeds, making it future-proof, and you can separate everything out into its own network. That could guests, work, and smart home devices. Even if you don’t have any Wi-Fi 6 devices today, they’ll benefit from the new routers, so there’s no reason to wait.

Fast as lightning NETGEAR Orbi Pro Wifi 6 Mesh Router If your home feels like a ton of dead spots then you a need MESH kit. And if you've littered every space with smart devices, only a Wi-Fi 6 MESH kit, like this one, will keep up. Shop Now $988.48



Less Wireless and More Wired

Of course, fast Wi-Fi is great but wired where possible is always better. The problem is many routers and models come with just a few ethernet ports. You may soon find every connection taken after plugging in the PC, a smart TV, a gaming console, and a NAS. The NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch takes care of that problem.

Just plug into your existing router or modem, and you’ve instantly added five more ethernet ports to your setup. And since it’s an unmanaged switch, you don’t have to worry about software. Just connect it to your modem or router, then connect your wired devices to it and you’re done.

More ports NETGEAR 5-Port Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch If you need more ports to connect all your ethernet devices, this is an inexpensive and easy way to get the job done. Shop Now $15.99



Music To Your Ears

What’s better than a set of true wireless earbuds? An affordable set with Active Noise Canceling, AAC, aptX, and SBC codec support! Today’s deal of Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds is too good to pass up.

For your hard earned dollars, you get the earbuds, a case that provides up to 20 hours of battery life, and of course the charging cable. With its included app, you can adjust the sound of these true wireless earbuds, and they’ll pair with your favorite smart assistant.