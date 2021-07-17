Which Video Streaming Services Have Free Trials?

With so many video streaming services to choose from, it’s difficult to know which ones deserve your money. This is where free trials come in handy because they allow you to try out a video streaming service before shelling out any cash.

Free trials give you full access to the subscription service. There’s no content that you’re blocked off from during your free trial because the provider wants you to see what you would get if you decide to purchase their subscription. Just make sure you remember to cancel your subscription before it charges your card if you don’t want to pay for the service.

Which Services Don’t Offer a Free Trial?

Unfortunately, not all video-streaming services offer free trials. Netflix, Disney+, Starz, and SlingTV don’t currently offer a free trial to customers. HBO Max doesn’t offer a standalone free trial, but you can try it out for free through Hulu for seven days. Similarly, ESPN+ doesn’t either, but you can try it out bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.

Despite the providers above not offering free trials, there are still plenty of other streaming services below you can try out for free. Let’s take a look:

7-Day Free Trial

A seven-day free trial seems to be the most popular option for a lot of video-streaming services. A week is a decent amount of time to get familiar with a streaming platform, but be sure to make the most of your time to see if it’s the right fit for you.

Peacock: If you’re okay with watching ads and some content in exchange for not paying anything, Peacock is completely free. You can pay $4.99 per month to unlock all content, but unfortunately, you’ll still have to put up with ads. Or, you can pay $9.99 per month to unlock all content and remove almost all ads. For both paid versions, you can take advantage of the seven-day free trial. Some of the best shows on Peacock right now include The Office, Modern Family, Friday Night Lights, and even great Peacock originals like Rutherford Falls.

Apple TV+: This streaming service is home to popular originals like Ted Lasso, Dickinson, and The Elephant Queen. After your free trial, Apple TV+ will cost you $4.99 per month. Apple seems to reliably produce great content, but is Apple exclusive content worth paying for every month? Good thing you have seven days to figure it out.

Britbox: If you love British television, you'll probably also love having a Britbox subscription. There are so many great TV shows and movies, including Britbox originals, that star famous British actors like Martin Freeman, Claire Foy, and Benedict Cumberbatch, among others. After your 7-day free trial, a subscription to Britbox will cost you $6.99 per month.

fuboTV: This is a live TV streaming service that includes popular channels like Disney, Hallmark Channel, Food Network, HGTV, and more. FuboTV is also home to tons of popular sports channels, like ESPN and NFL Network. For the Starter plan, you'll pay $64.99 per month after your trial; for the Elite package—which includes BBC World News, MLB Network, NBA TV, and other premium channels—you'll pay $79.99 per month.

Hulu with Live TV: This option from Hulu is a great budget-friendly way to get live TV channels, especially if you're already paying for Hulu with limited commercials. After your trial, Hulu with Live TV will cost you $64.99 a month. You'll get over 75 live channels, including ABC, Food Network, Nickelodeon, CBS, and ESPN. And, of course, you'll have access to Hulu's streaming service as well.

14-Day Free Trial

These 14-day free trials hit that sweet spot between a short one-week trial and a hefty month-long trial. This gives you enough time to explore the platform and affords you a few extra days to take a break and see if you could do without it.

YouTube TV: This is yet another great alternative to live TV. Similar to Hulu with Live TV and fuboTV, YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month. But you’ll get access to popular sports channels like NFL, NBA, and MLB Networks without having to pay extra. Plus, there’s unlimited cloud DVR storage, which is pretty awesome.

This is yet another great alternative to live TV. Similar to Hulu with Live TV and fuboTV, YouTube TV costs $64.99 per month. But you’ll get access to popular sports channels like NFL, NBA, and MLB Networks without having to pay extra. Plus, there’s unlimited cloud DVR storage, which is pretty awesome. Crunchyroll: If you like anime, Crunchyroll is the best streaming service you could subscribe to. Like Peacock, Crunchyroll is completely free if you’re okay with putting up with ads. If all you want to do is get rid of ads, there’s a $7.99 per month plan that’ll be perfect for you. You can watch popular content like My Hero Academia or Puella Magi Madoka Magica. If you want access to cool features like offline viewing or streaming on up to four devices at a time, you might want the $9.99 per month plan; with it, you’ll also get a $15 off $100 coupon to use every three months in the Crunchyroll store. Then, there’s the $14.99 per month plan, which is reserved for anime super fans; you’ll get everything in the previous plan as well as an annual swag bag, a $25 off $100 coupon for the Crunchyroll store in place of the other coupon, special access to select merchandise, and simultaneous streaming for six devices.

30-Day Free Trial

30-day trials are the longest trial periods out there for video-streaming services. You can binge a lot of TV shows and movies in one month and have plenty of time to see what having a streaming service would be like long-term.