Nothing Delays Ear 1 Earbuds, Partners with London Store for Summer Release

Nothing will release nothing this month. The mysterious tech company, led by ex-OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, is delaying its Ear 1 earbuds reveal until “later this summer.” But the brand has announced a new partnership with luxury department store Selfridges London, indicating that the Ear 1 might target a more fashion-oriented demographic than previously expected

We know next to nothing about the Ear 1 earbuds. Nothing released a silhouette of the product in a blog post last month, but it is yet to announce features, pricing, or other useful information. That said, we know that Nothing collaborated with popular music brand Teenage Engineering to help design the earbuds.

A month ago we announced that ear (1) would be revealed in June. We’re near the finish line and there are a few things left to finalize. For this reason @Nothing ear (1) will now come out a bit later this summer. Your support and patience mean the world to us. More updates soon! — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 18, 2021

Where the iconic meets the innovative. We're delighted to be bringing ear (1) to @Selfridges London 🇬🇧 this summer courtesy of our new partnership with @smartechworld! https://t.co/R9kTAViKmR #ear1 pic.twitter.com/yNWnrxz9Rt — Nothing (@nothing) June 22, 2021

While Nothing’s tight-lipped marketing strategy is often ridiculed, the company has managed to create a surprising amount of hype around its first product. After all, some well-known brands with a proven track record have trouble generating this much buzz. But the artsy, mysterious vibe has turned off some potential customers who see the brand as empty or pretentious.

The future for Nothing remains to be seen. Its odd branding and marketing might pay off if it can capture an artsy- or fashion-minded audience, which seems to be the company’s goal with its Teenage Engineering and Selfridges London partnerships. But if that doesn’t work out, the company might have a hard time selling its products.