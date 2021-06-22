As LEGO Super Mario World Adds Two-Player Mode, New Expansion Packs Arrive

LEGO just got even more exciting! It just opened up preorders for its fun new Adventures with Luigi Starter Course, enabled new two-player interactive social play, and announced multiple new Expansion Sets for its LEGO Super Mario universe.

You can now enjoy two-player fun with Mario and Luigi without turning on the TV, thanks to the Bluetooth-connected LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi figures and their accompanying two-player adventures. Work together to collect digital coins, complete challenges, and defeat enemies by doing in-sync actions like walking, jumping, or flipping. Or, you can opt to compete against other players to see who comes out on top!

“For us, it’s all about encouraging creative rebuilding and extended playtime,” says Simon Kent, Creative Lead, LEGO Super Mario. “With today’s announcement, we’re not only bringing LEGO Mario and LEGO Luigi, their friends and enemies to life in new interactive ways for endless fun, we’re also thrilled to expand their play experience and the LEGO Super Mario universe with even more new sets and characters, something we really hope will excite fans.”

The Adventures with Luigi Starter Course further extends the LEGO Super Mario line in tandem with Nintendo and offers fans yet another play option within either universe. Likewise, LEGO Luigi and LEGO Mario are available as separate Starter Courses and offer two-player fun. All are available starting on August 1, as well.

On top of the exciting Bluetooth-enabled two-player mode, LEGO also unveiled four new Expansion Sets, two Power-Up Packs, and ten Character Packs. Each new option offers a fun and creative way to build out the base Starter Course for adventures whether you’re playing alone or with a friend.

One of the Expansion Sets includes the rumored and highly anticipated Bowser’s Airship, which is now open for preorder and starts at $99.99. Also announced were the Boss Sumo Bro Topple Expansion Set for $29.99, Lakitu Sky World Expansion set for $39.99, Reznor Knockdown Expansion set for $69.99, Frog Mario Power-Up Pack for $9.99, Bee Mario Power-Up Pack for $9.99, and Character Packs—Series 3 (featuring Galoomba, Parachute Bob-omb, Crowbar, Boo, Amp, Torpedo Ted, Bony Beetle, 1-Up Mushroom, Scuttlebug, and Swoop for $4.99). These will be available on August 1 as well.