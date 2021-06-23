Lenovo’s 5i and 5i Flex Chromebooks Add Intel 11th Gen Performance on a Budget

This week Lenovo updated two of its most affordable Chromebooks with better designs and more power thanks to Intel 11th Gen processors. We’re talking about the newest Lenovo 5i-14 and the ultra-portable Lenovo Flex 5i-13, both of which are coming this summer.

To be accurate, these are the 6th generation of each Chromebook and are named the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i-13 (6th) Chromebook and the IdeaPad 5i-14 (6th) Chromebook, replacing similar models released in June of 2020.

Lenovo 5i (14-inch) Chromebook

First up is the newer Lenovo 5i with a 14-inch 1080p HD touchscreen display. This device is the perfect blend of size and performance without being too expensive. In addition, Lenovo slimmed the bezels compared to previous models, added user-facing stereo speakers on each side of the optional LED-backlit keyboard, and it comes in two color options.

As for specs, along with a 1080p screen, the company is offering up to Intel 11th Gen core i3 or i5 processors with 4/8GB of RAM and 128-512GB of storage. In fact, this year Lenovo has upgraded most of its lineup to 11th Gen CPUs. You also get Wi-Fi 6 and up to 10 hours of battery life from a single charge. Speaking of charging, Lenovo added a neat LED charging and power indicator up in front of the trackpad for easy viewing.

While this Chromebook packs a slim design, the Lenovo 5i-14 still accommodates several peripherals with its audio jack, USB 3.1 Type-A port, two USB 3.1 Type-C ports, and a microSD slot. This is a nice well-rounded Chromebook that starts at $439 when it hits shelves in July 2021.

Lenovo Flex 5i (13-inch) Chromebook

Better yet, this year, Lenovo is upgrading the popular Flex 5 Chromebook, too. As a result, the all-new Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i-13 (6th) could be one of the most versatile Chromebooks for under $500. This sleek and lightweight 2-in-1 now comes with upgraded Intel 11th gen performance, slimmer bezels, and an improved 1920 x 1080 HD IPS touchscreen display.

Optional features include a backlit-LED keyboard, the Lenovo digital pen, and up to 512GB of storage, all in this small package.

Similar to the model mentioned above, the Flex 5i enjoys all of the same luxuries. Including four different CPU options, ranging from an Intel Celeron to an i3 or the more powerful 11th Gen i5-1135G7. Buyers can choose between 4/8GB of RAM and 128-512GB of PCIe SSD storage, not to mention 32 or 64GB built-in.

Even though this unique Chromebook has a folding 360-degree hinge, an ultra-capable 2-in-1 design, and weighs under 3 lbs, Lenovo didn’t cut back on ports, features, or battery life. You’re still getting the 3.5mm headphone jack, two USB-C ports, a USB 3.1 Type-A port, and a MicroSD slot for quick storage expansion.

As expected, the Lenovo Flex 5i is affordable considering everything it has to offer. The Flex 5i starts at $439 when it arrives in June 2021, but if you want all the bells and whistles or the most powerful 11th Gen i5 chipset, expect to pay a little more. We’ll update this article with links once both Chromebooks are available to buy.