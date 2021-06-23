Lenovo Unveils Powerful ThinkPad X1 Extreme and New AMD L-Series Laptops

Along with its new Chromebook and computer monitors, Lenovo just unveiled a trio of Windows 10 laptops. The new ThinkPad X1 Extreme is the highlight of the bunch, with an 11th gen Intel processor and configurations for RTX 3080 graphics. Lenovo’s new ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga systems are also impressive, running the latest AMD Ryzen 5000 CPUs with integrated graphics.

The 4th Gen ThinkPad X1 Extreme

Following in the footsteps of its predecessors, the 4th gen ThinkPad X1 Extreme is an expensive, beautiful powerhouse. Packing 11th gen Intel i7 or i9 processors with configurable NVIDIA RTX graphics (up to RTX 3080), it should run most professional and creative software at desktop-class speeds.

Interestingly, the ThinkPad X1 Extreme features a new cooling system that pulls air through the keyboard and out the device’s rear. This upgraded cooling system may help maximize performance for intensive tasks like gaming, which could make the X1 Extreme an interesting alternative to traditional gaming laptops.

Familiar features also make their way to the new ThinkPad X1 Extreme, like a webcam shutter, the TrackPoint nub, and a thin-bezel design. But Lenovo upgraded some quality of life components, widening the trackpad to 115mm and increasing the Dolby Atmos speakers’ size by 20%. The new laptop also features 5G connectivity, plus support for Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E.

Lenovo says the ThinkPad X1 Extreme will go on sale this August, starting at the eye-popping sum of $2,149. The company will offer configuration options for QHD+ 400 nit or UHD+ 600 nit displays, both with Dolby Vision.

The 2nd Gen ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga

Along with the new X1 Extreme, Lenovo is launching the 2nd gen ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga (the first AMD Yoga laptop with Windows 10). Aimed at students and telecommuters, these laptops run the latest Ryzen 5000 processors with integrated Radeon graphics, offering reliable performance at a compelling price. Lenovo says that you can configure the L13 laptop with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

Form factor is the only major difference between these two laptops. The standard L13 has a clamshell design, while the Yoga L13 can bend backwards to function as a tablet or writing surface. To that end, the Yoga L13 comes with a stylus, while the regular L13 does not.

While the L13 laptops are fairly simple, they do feature Dolby Premium Audio and bright, 300 nit displays. Lenovo will also offer the laptops with Windows Hello webcams, though these models will cost a bit more than the base models.

The ThinkPad L13 starts at $800 while the L13 Yoga starts at $1,000. Both laptops will be available this August.