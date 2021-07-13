Everything You Need to Make Your Commute More Comfortable

Commuting to work can inevitably feel like a chore, especially if you’re stuck in traffic or have a long commute on the subway. No matter how you get to work, we’ve got some recommendations to make your journey more comfortable and enjoyable.

By spicing up your commute, it won’t feel as much like a chore. Sure, you might still dread actually going into work, but you can at least enjoy the ride there a bit more.

We know that people get to work in various ways, so we’ve broken this list down into three major categories. The first section focuses on items that every commuter can use, while the second focuses on commuters who drive, and the third on commuters who use public transit.

For All Commuters

Whether you drive yourself to work or you use public transit to get there, these are items that any commuter can use for a more enjoyable ride.

Audio Streaming Subscriptions

An audio streaming subscription is a great way to get entertaining content hands-free. Whether you’re driving or using public transit, listening to books, podcasts, or music can make your commute go by so much faster.

Although there are other music and podcast streaming services out there, Spotify is easily the best. For only $9.99 per month, you get access to music from popular artists, as well as smaller, more niche artists and a ton of podcasts. And if you’re not sure whether it’s worth it, you get a 30-day trial to try it out for free. Audible: If you’d rather listen to a book or a short story, Audible is the way to go. There are also podcasts and guided meditations to listen to, but the bulk of what Audible has to offer is in audiobook format. And if you’re new to audiobooks and don’t know if you’ll like listening to a book, you can take advantage of the 30-day free trial. You’ll get one free credit (two, if you’re an Amazon Prime member) to check out any audiobook you want. Audible has a $7.95 per month plan that gives you access to their library or a $14.95 per month plan that also gives you a free book credit every month.

Travel Mug or Water Bottle

There’s nothing worse than starting your commute and then realizing you didn’t bring anything to drink. So why not make sure you can bring your coffee, water, or both on your commute with a great travel mug or water bottle?

This smart water bottle can hold 20oz of water and keep it hot for up to 12 hours or cold for up to 24 hours. It glows every hour to remind you to take a drink and stay hydrated. There’s also a built-in Bluetooth speaker, although this feature likely won’t come in handy for your subway commute. Hidrate Spark 3 Smart Water Bottle: This water bottle from Hidrate makes the entire bottle glow either at regular intervals that you set or when you’re falling behind on your water intake goal for the day. What’s awesome about this bottle is that you can link it to the Hidrate app (Android/iOS) to help you keep track of water intake goals. You’ll have to handwash the body and sensor, but you can throw the lid and the bottom ring in the dishwasher.

Portable Power Bank

In a world where so much of our daily life depends on our smartphones and other technology, running out of battery just sucks. So, make sure you never run out of battery by keeping a portable power bank with you at all times. Even if you drive to work, a portable power bank will do a better job charging your phone than a car charger typically will.

For Commuters Who Use Public Transit

If you use public transit to get to work, you can use your commute as extra leisure time with products like a Nintendo Switch or a video streaming service. If you have a longer commute, these products will help that time fly by.

Earbuds or Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation

For commuters who drive, earbuds or headphones with active noise cancellation, or ANC, are imperative to keep outside noise out. With a great pair, you can easily focus on watching a TV show, listening to music, or catching up on work.

Portable Wi-Fi Hotspot

You can use your phone as a mobile hotspot to use external devices like a Nintendo Switch or a laptop; however, if you’re not on an unlimited data plan, this could suck up your data really fast. Plus, a portable Wi-Fi hotspot will give you a more reliable connection.

This portable Wi-Fi hotspot has a pay-as-you-go plan, helping you stick to a budget and not unknowingly use too much data. With a 4,700mAh battery, it’ll keep you online for up to 16 hours, depending on whether you use it solely for Wi-Fi or to also charge your devices with it. And Solis has an app (Android/iOS) that you can use to manage everything easily. MightyWifi Mobile Wi-Fi Hotspot: This option from MightyWifi is slightly more affordable and initially comes with 5GB of high-speed data. Once you use up those 5GB, you can buy extra data, either local or international, through MightyWifi’s Cloud app (Android/iOS). There’s a built-in 5000mAh rechargeable battery that can give you about 12 to 14 hours of use at a time.

Nintendo Switch

A Nintendo Switch is the perfect way to pass the time on your commute, especially if it’s a long one. There are two consoles and a slew of games from which to choose. The original Switch has a large display, detachable controllers, and the ability to switch your handheld console to a TV display at any time; unfortunately, it’s sold out pretty much everywhere right now.

Nintendo wanted to offer customers a more affordable, handheld-only version of the Switch, so it created the Switch Lite. You can play any Switch games on it; it’s literally just a smaller version of the original Switch that can’t play on a TV. It costs $199.99. Switch Games: There are so many amazing Switch games to choose from, but when choosing one for your commute, it might be smartest to choose a game that doesn’t have much of a story and is easy to stop at a moment’s notice. A few top titles that are easy to pause and then hop back into, like Luigi’s Mansion 3, Super Mario Odyssey, and Untitled Goose Game.

Video Streaming Subscriptions

If you’re not into playing games, a video streaming subscription is a great way to pass the time. It’s really easy to start and stop a TV show or a movie, which comes in handy if you have a shorter commute or a commute with multiple steps.

If you’re an Amazon Prime member, surprise! You already have access to Prime Video and you don’t have to pay anything extra. You can start watching some of Amazon’s great original TV shows like The Boys or The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel or original movies like The Big Sick or Love & Friendship. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member and don’t want to be one, you can still purchase a Prime Video subscription starting at $8.99 per month. Disney+: This is the best subscription service if you love everything Disney. You’ll have access to Disney classics like The Little Mermaid, The Lion King, and 101 Dalmatians, as well as a ton of more modern Disney shows like The Bad Batch. Plus, you’ll be able to stream new Disney movies on the service only a few short months after they premiere in theaters. A Disney+ subscription is available for $7.99 per month.

For Commuters Who Drive

If you drive yourself to work, you obviously can’t use noise-canceling headphones or a Nintendo Switch. But there are still plenty of items that can make your commute more pleasant.

Carplay/Android Auto Head Unit

The head unit that comes with a vehicle usually doesn’t wow anyone. If you spend a lot of time in your car, upgrading your vehicle’s stereo display is a must. With a better interface and much cooler features, you’ll wonder why it took you so long to upgrade yours.

This is a much more affordable head unit, but it doesn’t come with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto pre-installed. You’ll need to purchase an adapter if you want to use either of these services. However, even with the adapter, it’s still a much more cost-effective option than the head units from Kenwood or Alpine. Without the adapter, you’ll still have built-in GPS navigation, Bluetooth capability, dual Wi-Fi band connection support, and support for a backup camera. Hikity 10.1 Inch Android Car Stereo: This is another affordable head unit that requires a dongle for Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to work. It has a large 10.1-inch display, a built-in WiFi and GPS module, Bluetooth capability, and an FM radio. Plus, it even has an included waterproof backup camera with night vision.

Sturdy Phone Mount

When you drive to work, having a mount for your smartphone makes it so much easier to change the music or make phone calls. Plus, if your usual route to work is cut off for any reason, it’s easy to pull up a different route through your preferred maps app.

If you love the quick and convenient aspects of wireless charging, this phone dock from Kenu is perfect for you. Every phone that is Qi-enabled can wirelessly charge with this mount. Plus, you won’t have to deal with any pesky charging cables if you go the wireless charging route. You can attach this mount to your air vent, dashboard, or windshield. Trianium Magnetic Dash Car Mount: If you’re not looking to spend a whole lot, you can’t go wrong with this phone mount from Trianium. It has four magnets built into the base and comes with a metal plate you can attach to your phone. Then, any time you want to attach your phone to the mount, all you have to do is align the magnets and the metal plate. If you use wireless charging for your phone, you’ll have to remove the metal plate from your phone before charging and replace it after.

Comfy Car Seat Cushion

Taking long road trips usually lets you see just how uncomfortable your car seats are. When you’re driving to work and back, you might not notice it as much, but you can be sure that your car seats probably aren’t doing your back any favors. Getting some lumbar support or a comfier cushion for your tush can make a world of difference in your commute.

If you’re more focused on lumbar support, go for this cushion from Dreamer. It’s curved to support the natural curvature of your spine and relieve muscle tension all over your back. If you’re guilty of bad posture, this cushion will be a welcome relief. Xtreme Comforts Desk Chair Cushion: This cushion is a great option if you don’t want anything that’s already contoured. Xtreme Comforts offers a flat, memory foam cushion that will contour around you when you sit down. Just like the cushion from ComfiLife, this one has a machine-washable cover.

Dash Cam

A dash cam is a necessity for any driver, but especially for commuters. If you’re ever in a car accident or if someone bumps your car in the parking lot and doesn’t leave a note, you’ll have your trusty dash cam to help you back up your story when talking to the cops or your insurance.