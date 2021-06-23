Arcade1Up Infinity Game Table Pre-Orders Start July 17th Exclusively at Best Buy

When Arcade1Up launched a digital board game table on Kickstarter, the first obvious question was when it would hit general availability. That date seems to be approaching quickly, as the company announced pre-orders for the Infinity Game Table will start on July 17th—exclusively at Best Buy.

The Infinity Game Table marks a new venue for Arcade1Up. Instead of an arcade cabinet replica, the Infinity Table serves as a digital board game device in the form of a coffee table. During the Kickstarter, Arcade1Up promised heavy-hitting games like Monopoly, Scrabble, Ticket to Ride, and Pandemic. It will come in two sizes, a 24-inch display mode, and a 32-inch display model, though they’re very similar in physical size beyond the screen.

Out of the box, it comes with over 30 games (Arcade1Up says 40 by the time it launches for general purchase), but Ticket to Ride and Pandemic isn’t on that list yet—and you’ll have to pay for them if you didn’t back the Kickstarter. You can play with up to six players in person or online (depending on the game, of course). Online play requires connecting accounts with other game table owners, though.

I have the 24-inch model in for review and tried out Monopoly online with other reviewers, and though we experienced connection issues, the game itself worked well. When you lose connection, you’ll find the online game in a “saved games” area, and you can re-enter and pick up where left off—even mid-turn. It’s also convenient to remove the legs and place it on a table when more than two or three people want to play.

We’ll have a full review out later, but pre-orders will open on July 17th exclusively at Best Buy. Arcade1Up didn’t tell us final pricing though, that’s still being determined. During the Kickstarter, the company listed the MSRP for the 24-inch and 32-inch models as $599 and $799, but the final price could be even higher. When we do know the cost, we’ll let you know.