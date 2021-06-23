Deal Alert: Apple’s M1 MacBook Air Is up to $149 off Right Now

Apple’s impressively powerful M1 MacBook Air is discounted right now, and select models are available for the lowest price we’ve seen lately. Even though Amazon just finished its Prime Day deals event, the e-commerce giant is still offering Apple’s latest machine for up to $149 off.

If you don’t know what the “M1 MacBook” is, this explainer will go over all the details. It’s essentially Apple’s all-new processor built in-house for computers and laptops, rather than using Intel or AMD brains. M1 MacBooks are quieter, faster, more efficient, get better battery life, and are the future of Apple’s computing platform moving forward.

While we’ve seen deals upwards of $100 on the M1 MacBook Pro, Apple’s thin and lightweight MacBook Air is what’s getting the love today.

The biggest MacBook discount is for the 512GB model of the M1 MacBook Air, essentially one of Apple’s highest-end Air laptops. Amazon offers it for $1,149 with an additional $50 coupon, down from the regular $1,249 price, making it $150 off. This gives you more storage for all the photos and video editing you’ll do with that powerful new M1 processor.

Additionally, the regular 256GB model of the M1 MacBook Air is one sale, too, but you’ll only save one hundred bucks with today’s savings. However, getting a sweet new M1 MacBook Air for only $899 is hard to pass up.

We’ve seen these deals from Amazon before, but we’re not sure how long they’ll last, so you might want to make a decision quickly. On the flip side, we could be seeing these deals as Apple prepares to release a new M1X MacBook for 2021. Either way, decide what you want and take advantage while you can.