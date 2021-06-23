Now You Can Edit Your Photos Directly in Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft just took a huge step toward making OneDrive more useful by (finally) adding photo editing and viewing features. Now, Android and web users can perform basic editing tasks like cropping, rotating, and making other adjustments directly from the app.

The addition of the editing tools puts the storage app on par with more powerful competitors, like Google Photos. Users will have access to the same types of simple editing tools found in other apps (think: Instagram or Twitter), as well as version history so you can roll back edits you don’t end up liking. You’ll also be given the option to save your edits into a new file or overwrite the original one as well.

These editing tools are currently rolling out to personal OneDrive accounts, and are expected to become available to professional and education accounts this summer and iOS in late 2021. The update also adds Chromecast support for displaying your media files (including video) on your TV, so all you’ll need to do is tap the cast button. You can choose select files to display or let it rotate through everything in your OneDrive.

Beyond photo edits, Microsoft has also improved photo organization. Soon, the app will be able to automatically add images to folders based on the source of the upload. This means you will be able to have separate folders for things like your Instagram downloads, movies, and screenshots. You’ll still have the option to sort by other filters, like date, as well. This part of the update should hit Android devices sometime within the next two months.