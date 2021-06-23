Grab a Stadia Controller and Chromecast with Google TV Bundle for $17 Off

As part of the celebration for the official launch of its Stadia for Android TV app, Google is running a “special offer” sale that gives you a discount when you purchase both the Chromecast with Google TV and Stadia Controller.

Though Google hasn’t created an official bundle deal for it in its store, you can still see a $17.25 discount applied once you add both the Chromecast dongle and the Controller individually to your cart. This brings the total down from $118.99 to $101.74.

You can choose any color for either device, as well. The Controller is available in Clearly White, Just Black, and a greenish Wasabi; likewise, the dongle is available in Snow (white), Sunrise (coral), and Sky (blue). The discount also appears to work with the upgraded Chromecast with Google TV and Netflix bundle, which includes six months of video streaming service Netflix, if that’s more your speed.

You can see the deal on the “special offers” page in the Google Store. From there, you’ll choose which Chromecast you want, then you can choose to add on other products like the Stadia Controller, and the discount will appear in the cart once both items are added.

The deal runs through July 30 at 11:59pm PT, but is subject to availability so if you’re interested—go snag the deal now so you have more colors to choose from. Google is also letting you save $40 on Stadia Premiere Edition, but that ends Thursday, July 24.

Google Hardware Deal

