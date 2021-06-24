TCL Debuts Two Affordable Alcatel Android Go Phones for Select Markets

Alcatel is known for offering budget devices for emerging markets, and its latest two phones are exactly that. This week at MWC, parent company TCL debuted two ultra-affordable Alcatel phones, with one available for under $70.

Buyers looking for a cheap phone that does almost everything they’d ever need without costing too much money will want to consider the Alcatel 1 (2021) and the new Alcatel 1L Pro. These phones run Android 11 (Go Edition), don’t offer all the latest bells and whistles, but have just enough to satisfy most when you see the price tags.

Alcatel 1 (2021)

First, the Alcatel 1 is a phone with all the essentials, but that’s all. You’re getting a 5-inch screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 960 x 480 resolution, similar to the 1X from a few years back. It’s powered by a MediaTek Quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and only 16GB of storage. That said, it does have a MicroSD slot for expansion up to 32GB.

There’s a 5MP camera on the back with an LED flash and a 2MP camera on the front for selfies or video chats. The phone does run on Android 11 Go Edition, which is good news. That means it’s fairly updated. Because it doesn’t have a ton of power or a full version of Android, the 2,000 mAh battery should be able to keep that 5-inch screen powered up for a full day.

While this isn’t a high-end phone, it comes in at an affordable price that some buyers might appreciate. This August, the Alcatel 1 ships in Europe and Latin America in Volcano Black or AI Aqua, starting at €59 or around $70 USD.

Alcatel 1L Pro

With “Pro” in the name, you might expect something fancy here, and technically for the budget-friendly price, the new Alcatel 1L Pro is a pretty compelling package. When converted to USD, this phone costs a little over $125.

The Alcatel 1L Pro offerers a bigger 6.1-inch screen with a 720p HD display, a 60Hz refresh rate and gets power from a quad-core processor running Android 11 Go edition. You’ll be able to take great photos and connect with family thanks to dual 13+2MP cameras on the back and an upgraded 5-Megapixel camera on the front that drops into the display. That secondary depth lens on the back should improve photos while keeping the phone budget-friendly.

Other specs include a 3,000 mAh battery with fast charging, 32GB of storage with 128GB Micro-SD support, and there’s even a 3.5mm headphone jack, too.

This September, the Alcatel 1L Pro will be available in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, priced at 2699MXN, or around $127 USD.

Keep in mind that while neither of these phones sounds excellent compared to the latest Galaxy or iPhone, they do run Android Go with guaranteed updates and have an extremely affordable entry price for those in need.