How to Watch Microsoft’s Windows 11 Launch Event on June 24th

Are you ready for “the next generation” of Windows? Microsoft is hosting a livestreamed event at 11 a.m. Easter time on June 24th, likely to announce Windows 11. Here’s how to tune in, plus an overview of the Windows 11 features that we found in our hands-on last week.

Where to Watch the Livestream

Microsoft will stream its Windows 11 event on the Windows Event Page on June 24th at 11 a.m. Eastern time. You can tune in on any device running a modern browser, including a phone or tablet.

If you don’t want to watch the Windows 11 event on Microsoft’s website, then you can visit the company’s YouTube channel and watch it there. YouTube may be an easier option for those who want to watch the event on a streaming stick or game console.

What to Expect from Windows 11

At a recent Build 2021 event, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stated that the company would soon “share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade.” He also shared that he’s been using the “next generation of Windows” for several months, and that he expects the platform to provide greater “economic opportunity” for developers and creators.

While Microsoft hasn’t publicly shared any details related to Windows 11, a Preview Build of the OS leaked to the public last week. We tested this build and found that, while Windows 11 is certainly the biggest Windows update since Windows 8 introduced the Metro design, it isn’t all that different from Windows 10.

Most changes in Windows 11 are visual. Icons on the taskbar are centered and do not display application names. The start menu no longer features Live Tiles, and the News and Interests widget is … well, it’s something.

The only major functional change in Windows 11 seems to be a new Snap controller. In Windows 10, you have to drag a window to the edge of your screen for it to snap in place (leaving half your screen empty for another app). But right-clicking an app’s maximize button in Windows 11 opens up a new Snap controller, allowing you to lock windows on-screen without dragging them around like a madman.

Other changes are less obvious, like how Windows 11 forces you to log into a Microsoft account while setting up a computer. In the past, you could skip this process by leaving the PC disconnected from the internet during setup.

Of course, all of these features are subject to change, and Microsoft may show a much more advanced version of Windows 11 during its live event. That’s why you need to tune in!