LEGO Assembled a Two-Story Flagship Store in New York City

This week the LEGO group unveiled a new two-story flagship retail store on Fifth Ave in New York City, promising an all-new personalized and interactive shopping experience. The new retail format in this store will expand to more than 100 stores shortly.

So what’s so special about this new shop? Aside from the fact that LEGO assembled a two-story LEGO store in the middle of Fifth Ave, customers will get a unique experience as they walk the more than 7,175 square feet of retail space. Just don’t try to walk around in those new LEGO Adidas shoes.

LEGO added everything from a Brick Lab, a storytelling table, a “tree of discovery” made from 900,000 bricks, and a LEGO mosaic maker station. There’s even a LEGO Statue of Liberty that greets you at the door.

The company considers this flagship store its new “retailtainment” concept, full of entertainment and retail goods everywhere. The video below will give you an idea of what to expect before you visit.

While it’s not a lifesize LEGO Lamborghini Sián FKP 37, the store does have a neat full-size LEGO Taxi cab you can sit in for a photo. As you can see, it’s about the overall entertainment experience as much as it is the shopping.

“While our existing store format has been very successful, we are evolving it to strengthen brand love and create memorable experiences people will talk about long after they leave,” said the company’s Chief Commercial Officer Colette Burke. “We want people to walk into our stores and feel immersed in a world of LEGO bricks.”

If you’re in NYC, tickets for the Brick Lab cost $15 and can be booked in advance at LEGO.com. The new LEGO Store opens at 11 am ET on Friday , June 25th, at 636 Fifth Avenue, New York City, New York 10020. And if you don’t live anywhere near New York, don’t worry because LEGO will soon expand this storefront idea to other retail locations.