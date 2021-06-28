Lenovo’s Smart Clock 2 Adds Meaningful Features to a Near-Perfect Smart Display

Lenovo launched its first Smart Clock back in 2019, and it’s still one of the best Google Assistant smart displays to grace our nightstands. But the king is losing its crown, as Lenovo just announced the impressive Smart Display 2. Now with an add-on wireless charging base for your phone and better auto-brightness settings, it looks downright awesome.

At a glance, the Smart Clock 2 looks nearly identical to its predecessor. It still has a 4-inch touchscreen display, integrated volume and microphone mute buttons, and soft-touch finish, but with a slightly thicker base that brings the display further from your desk or nightstand for more comfortable viewing angles. It even has the same MediaTek MT8167S processor as the first Smart Clock! The big selling point here is, of course, the Wireless Charging Dock and improved auto-brightness settings.

Lenovo’s new Wireless Charging Dock, available in a bundle with the Smart Display, pulls power from the Smart Display (eliminating the need for another power cable) and offers a stylish surface to place your phone before bed. To our surprise, this charging station supports 10-watt speeds (a rarity for integrated wireless chargers) and has a built-in magnet for MagSafe iPhones.

In our review of the first-gen Smart Display, we complained that its auto-brightness settings need to be activated manually and might not get dark enough for some sleepers. Lenovo clearly took this complaint to heart, as the Smart Display 2 features a “Nightlight” mode that brings the display to a comfortable 31 lumens. Unfortunately, Lenovo says that this feature only works when you pair the Smart Display with a Wireless Charging Dock (a stipulation that doesn’t make much sense).

Pricing and availability for the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 remain unannounced, though Lenovo will sell the display in gray, blue, and black colorways. For what it’s worth, the first Smart Clock launched at $80 and currently costs just $50 at Best Buy. Lenovo also sells a smaller Smart Clock Essential for $40.