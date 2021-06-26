Apple TV is Turning the ‘Strange Planet’ Comic into an Animated Series

If you’ve been online at all in the past two years, you’ve probably seen a panel or two from Nathan Pyle’s quirky alien-centric webcomic, Strange Planet. And now, Apple TV+ has plans to turn it into an animated series.

The adorable series features large-eyed blue aliens who provide banal commentary about daily life on an Earth-like planet. The comic covers all kinds of topics and scenarios, from making coffee and playing hockey, to cats and friends competing against each other in video games. With its lighthearted take on human life, it’s no wonder that the comic has amassed over six million followers on Instagram, or that Apple wants to turn it into a show.

Nathan Pyle‘s fun and colorful art style and witty writing will easily translate into adult animated goodness. And with Rick and Morty‘s and Community‘s Dan Harmon on board, it should be a home run. Both Pyle and Harmon will serve as the show’s executive producers, and Apple’s Studios subsidiary will produce it along with animation studio ShadowMachine, which worked on BoJack Horseman. Strange Planet will be Apple’s second animation venture, following Central Park, which was created by Loren Bouchard of Bob’s Burgers fame.

Though we don’t yet have a release date for the show, we do know that the first season will include 10 episodes. Until we get more information, though, you can get your little-blue-alien fill by checking out the official Instagram page for Strange Planet or buying one of the many books in the series.