Deal Alert: Save $50 on the Colorful New iMacs at Amazon

Looking to get one of Apple’s colorful new iMacs? Now’s the perfect time, as Amazon has knocked $50 off the overall price for the 8-core 24-inch iMac, in either silver or blue. The computer is a great choice for your family computer, though it could also brighten up your home office setup.

These redesigned M1 iMacs feature Apple’s awesome new M1 chipset along with other rock-solid specs like 8GB of RAM, 8-core CPU and GPUs, and up to 256GB of SSD storage. It also boasts a 4.5K Retina display (with 500 nits of brightness and a P3 wide color gamut), a 1080p HD FaceTime camera, a studio-quality three-microphone array, a six-speaker sound system, two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports, and up to two USB 3 ports, while Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 ensure fast and reliable connections all around.

The iMac’s thin 11.5mm design means it won’t take up much room on your desk or countertop, and the bold colors add a splash of personality to any room. You can also pair your favorite accessories with it, like the Magic Mouse, Magic Keyboard, Magic Trackpad, or—of course—your AirPods.